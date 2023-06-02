Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma After Aneurysm Rupture at 9 Months Pregnant

Watch : Travel Influencer in Coma After Horrific Accident in Bali

Jackie Miller James remains hospitalized after her health took a tragic turn.

Just one week before the pregnant social media influencer was due to give birth to a baby girl, she suffered from an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding, her family has shared.



In a GoFundMe page organized by Jackie's sisters Natalie and Nicelle May 31, the two noted that their sister was "found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room," adding that she underwent "an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."

"Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," their statement continued. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."

They also shared the intricacies of the heartbreaking situation, adding, "Jackie's husband and family have not left her side since the incident. They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."