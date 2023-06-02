Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma After Aneurysm Rupture at 9 Months Pregnant

Jackie Miller James remains hospitalized after her health took a tragic turn.
Just one week before the pregnant social media influencer was due to give birth to a baby girl, she suffered from an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding, her family has shared.
In a GoFundMe page organized by Jackie's sisters Natalie and Nicelle May 31, the two noted that their sister was "found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room," adding that she underwent "an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."
"Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," their statement continued. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."
They also shared the intricacies of the heartbreaking situation, adding, "Jackie's husband and family have not left her side since the incident. They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."
Nonetheless, her family has a message of hope for the future.
"Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy," they continued. "While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband."
The beauty and lifestyle content creator, who tied the knot with husband Austin in April 2022, shared her pregnancy news earlier this year. In March, Jackie revealed the couple were expecting a girl, writing alongside an Instagram video, "I still can't believe it! Can't wait to meet this Angel in May."