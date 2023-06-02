The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Chauncey Palmer

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer are starting a new challenge: parenthood.
The Challenge couple announced in a June 1 Instagram post that they recently welcomed their first child together, going on to share the little one's name and birthdate.
"Sunny Fox Palmer 5•29•23," Amber and Chauncey wrote alongside a photo of them with their newborn. "Welcome to the world baby girl!"
And they're thrilled to begin life as a family of three. "Love my Family soo much, gives me a bigger purpose in life. Welcome," Chauncey wrote in the comments, adding a sun and fox emoji.
Their fellow Challenge stars also sent along congratulatory messages.
"Oh my goodness god bless her!!" Nurys Mateo wrote in the comments. "Congrats you two, sending nothing but love & blessings your way." Added Tommy Bracco, "STOP IT RIGHT NOW SUNNY IS PERFECT!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy and daddy!!!!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!"
Amber and Chauncey revealed in January that they were expecting their bundle of joy.
"Call me mama because I'm having a baby!," she wrote on Instagram at the time while debuting her bump. "#BabyOnTheWay."
The reality stars both competed on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which premiered in October 2022. However, they'd already formed a close bond before the show.
"Recently we celebrated one whole year together and I couldn't be more blessed to have this amazing human in my life 24/7," Amber—who also appeared on The Challenge seasons Double Agents, which she won, Spies Lies & Allies and World Championship as well as Big Brother season 16—wrote on Instagram in September 2022. "I literally fell in love with someone that I had no intentions of falling for and it's honestly the most beautiful kind of love. No forcing chemistry, just pure, raw connection that is created on its own. Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face @c.palmerofficial. I love you!"
And no matter what challenges they may face in life, they know they can count on each other.
"Ride or Die," Chauncey wrote in a January Instagram post. "I got you because I know you got me.."