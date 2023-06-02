The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Chauncey Palmer

Watch : The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer are starting a new challenge: parenthood.

The Challenge couple announced in a June 1 Instagram post that they recently welcomed their first child together, going on to share the little one's name and birthdate.

"Sunny Fox Palmer 5•29•23," Amber and Chauncey wrote alongside a photo of them with their newborn. "Welcome to the world baby girl!"

And they're thrilled to begin life as a family of three. "Love my Family soo much, gives me a bigger purpose in life. Welcome," Chauncey wrote in the comments, adding a sun and fox emoji.

Their fellow Challenge stars also sent along congratulatory messages.

"Oh my goodness god bless her!!" Nurys Mateo wrote in the comments. "Congrats you two, sending nothing but love & blessings your way." Added Tommy Bracco, "STOP IT RIGHT NOW SUNNY IS PERFECT!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy and daddy!!!!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!"

Amber and Chauncey revealed in January that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

"Call me mama because I'm having a baby!," she wrote on Instagram at the time while debuting her bump. "#BabyOnTheWay."