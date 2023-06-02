Grimes Debuts Massive Red Leg Tattoo

Watch : Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

Grimes is truly all about being an art angel.

As for the proof? The "Player of Games" musician recently showed off her massive leg tattoo, etched with red ink. In a photo shared to Instagram Stories June 1, the 35-year-old showcased her new artwork covering most of her right leg, writing, "V nice, v nice - will get a better photo when I'm free," adding a shoutout to her tattoo artist.

But her red ink isn't the only artwork addition, as Grimes also shared a photo of her right ear with a black tattoo, noting that she's now "one step closer to a face tattoooooo."

Prior to getting her new body art, the singer—who shares two children with Elon Musk—gave fans a look at the sketch made on her leg with dark ink beforehand to Twitter on May 31. And it's safe to say that users were already impressed by her new body of work.

"The design is stunning!" one user wrote. Another remarked, "Pretty cool ngl." A third added that the performer is simply the "coolest mom in the universe."