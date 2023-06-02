Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Wild 'N Out family has lost one of their own.

Ms Jacky Oh!, who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show, has died, according to a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed. She was 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement shared to the show's social media pages June 1. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons."

Describing Jacky Oh as a "tremendous mother" to kids Nova, 6, and Nala, 2, and son Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—who she shared with Wild ‘N' Out co-star DC Young Fly—the statement continued, "The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."