Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Duggar Family Secrets Docuseries

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out to defend their beliefs.

The 19 Kids and Counting stars criticized the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets one day before its release on Prime Video.

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," Jim Bob and Michelle wrote on the Duggar family website June 1. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

The show includes interviews with their daughter Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard about the family's strict and religious upbringing as part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

However, Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, said they would rather settle any family issues out of the spotlight.