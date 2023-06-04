Unpacking All the Drama Swirling Around The Idol

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Sees The Weeknd As "Supportive Friend" Amid Filming The Idol

For starters, the stars of The Idol are singing its praises.

"We were all super-proud of this project and it feels like a really long time coming," Lily-Rose Depp told E! News, two days after the HBO series' May 22 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival was met with a five-minute standing ovation. "To get to birth The Idol at a festival like Cannes is just a dream come true."

Added co-star Troye Sivan, "We had such a good time making it, so I think it was only appropriate and fair to send it off with a bang."

Off into the world, that is, after months of anticipation as to just how provocative the drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson would prove to be, the writer-producer-director not exactly known for restraint when depicting the raw side of human behavior.

And yet, the content of his new show—about Jocelyn, an adrift, increasingly self-destructive pop star (Depp) who falls under the thrall of Tedros, a manipulative club owner (played by The Weekend, who's also a series co-creator)—would have come in for scrutiny no matter what. Even HBO leaned in, billing The Idol as a story about the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." But that's just marketing.