Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal: Dry and Style Your Hair at the Same Time and Save 50% On a Revlon Heated Brush

There are so many hair tutorials on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube touting the latest technique and tools. A lot of those videos are full of hyped-up hair tools with triple-digit price tags. It makes you wonder if you really get what you pay for. Or are the affordable alternatives worth buying? There's lots of love for the expensive styling brushes, but there's also a TikTok-loved option that's actually budget-friendly.
Get a voluminous blowout with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. You can use this device to dry and style your hair at the same time. Create those oh-so-trendy blowouts inspired by the 90s. Achieve a shiny, straight look. Style some subtle waves. Add a flip to your ends. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
For 24 hours, Ulta shoppers can save 50% on Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush— no promo code needed. Plus, your order will ship for free.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Ulta has this Revlon heated styling brush in two colors. There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more.
Ulta shoppers love how easy this brush is to use and they can't stop raving about the results.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Reviews
A shopper gushed, "OMG I LOVE this brush!! It truly is the most amazing dryer. It makes my hair shiny even when I want to do a dry touch to it. I will never use another hairdryer - THIS IS MY GO TO FOR ALL TIMES!!! This is a MUST BUY!!!!!"
Another said, "A Professional Treatment at your Fingertips. If you love different styles of hair like I do then this product is for you. This has everything you need all wrapped into one."
Someone shared, "I would recommend this product to anyone. Great device saves a lot of time getting ready and less heat to my hair! Don't have to use the straightener. You don't have to be a stylist to get good results."
An Ulta Customer declared, "The BEST EVER! This is amazing! My hair is shiny and has bounce, no split end! Love, love, love this! No more hair dryer, ever!"
"I recently broke my arm and needed a styling that does it all. The One-Step Volumizer does everything, I love it! You will not be disappointed in this product," a shopper explained.
A reviewer wrote, "I am impressed with how quickly and easily you can dry your hair and style it. The brush seemed large at first but it works well with all hair lengths. I am very pleased with this product."
