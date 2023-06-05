19 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Your Husband That He'll Actually Love

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is your gentle reminder that it's almost Father's Day! And, ahead of the big day, you're going to want to make sure that you have the perfect gift to show the father figures in your life how much you love them.
If you happen to be shopping for the best Father's Day gift for your husband but don't know where to begin your search, don't worry. We rounded up all the very best 2023 Father's Day gift ideas right here. Not only that, but we narrowed down the hunt by interest. Whether your husband loves to golf or prefers to cozy up for a movie night, there are amazing gift options for every dad on this list.
From a Star Wars-themed apron set for the foodie dad, popcorn machines for the movie buff dad, Polo Ralph Lauren shirts for the stylish dad and more, continue ahead to shop them all.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Fitness Dad
Personalized Golf Ball Gift Set
This is the perfect gift idea for the golf-obsessed dad. The personalized golf gift set comes with 12 customized golf balls, 12 golf tees and 12 pencils in a sleek box, with free monogramming! It's thoughtful, unique and so memorable.
Nike Men's Tech Swoosh Cap
Baseball caps are always a great gift idea for Father's Day because they're versatile and practical. They're great for days out in the sun, camping trips and more. This Nike cap is available on Amazon in a ton of different colors for just $24.
Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Dad Slide Sandals - Purple
If dad is an avid fan of an NBA team, he'll love these slides to wear around the house, gym or ahead of a big game. Gift him a pair so he can rep his dad status and favorite team, no matter their current playoff status.
Small Everyday Gym Bag
If dad is always on the go or hitting the gym, you can't go wrong with giving his gym bag a little upgrade. This Gymshark Small Everyday Gym Bag is durable, spacious and versatile without being bulky. It can even be used as a weekender bag for any upcoming travel plans!
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
This neck and back massager comes in three colors and offer eight powerful deep-shiatsu kneading massage modes. It was made to help alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and provide some soothing relief after a long day. This particular massager comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers and even has over 30,000 five-star reviews! It's the perfect gift for your husband to relax, especially after workout.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Movie Buff Dad
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV – 50S435
Dad only deserves the best when he's watching his favorite movies, especially if that's his favorite pastime. Get this Roku TV for $200 off from Target for your move-loving husband. The smart TV has ultra-high definition, thousands of streaming channels and easy-to-use voice control.
Govee TV LED Backlights
This very cool TV backlight not only looks cool, it will also fully immerse you into what's playing on the screen. It features a 1080p intelligent camera which captures the color onscreen and automatically applies it to your Govee TV backlights. It has over 14,000 five-star reviews and many say it takes TV watching to another level.
DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker with Measuring Cup
Surprise dad with this popcorn maker that's available from Amazon for just $22. The popcorn maker is sleek, compact and easy to use for those at-home movie nights. It also comes with a measuring cup to measure kernels and butter. It has over 24,000 positive reviews, so we're sure your husband will love it as a Father's Day gift.
Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
While you're getting dad a popcorn maker, don't forget to pick up the kernels and seasoning, too. You can get this variety pack from Amazon for just $22, so dad can experiment with different flavors. This variety pack comes with five seasonings and three kernel packs, and it's racked up over 4,000 positive reviews.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Tech Dad
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Set
This smart reusable notebook from Rocketbook will make creating digital copies of your handwritten notes so much easier. All you have to do is take a photo of your notes, upload them to the free Rocketbook app and you'll have a digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more. The set comes with one 36-page eco-friendly notebook, a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. It comes in over 10 colors and patterns. It's so useful, you may want to get one for yourself as well.
Dual Arc Plasma Lighter with LED Battery Indicator and Gift Box
This next-level lighter is rechargeable so he can save on having to constantly buy new lighters. It uses plasma tech, which means you won't have to worry about harmful chemicals. Plus, it contains a large capacity battery so it can be used about 200-300 times after it's fully charged. It has over 1,700 five-star reviews on Amazon and one shopper who bought this for a Father's Day gift said it was a total hit.
Wireless Charger
This wireless charger will have dad's desktop looking organized and sleek in no time. The three-in-one charging dock has enough space and charge for an Apple Watch, AirPods and a phone. It has over 16,000 positive ratings, too.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Foodie Dad
Star Wars™ Dark Side Kitchen Linens Bundle
Is dad a chef and a Star Wars fanatic? If so, this gift is for them. This Star Wars-inspired kitchen bundle from Williams Sonoma comes with a Darth Vader apron, four waffle-weave towels and an extra-long, silicone-dipped oven mitt for added safety. You can also purchase the apron separately if you don't want the entire bundle.
BlackStone 17-inch Griddle
Let's be honest, any dad would be kinda, sorta, totally thrilled to receive a BlackStone for Father's Day. If you're working with limited space and a budget, you can gift dad this compact yet equally powerful BlackStone griddle. It's perfect for tailgating, camping or small cooking jobs in the backyard.
BlendJet 2
Who wouldn't want to receive a BlendJet for Father's Day? Your husband can take this wherever he goes, plus it comes in all kinds of colors, you're guaranteed to find one he'll like.
Food Network™ 17-pc. BBQ Tool Set
Make sure dad is the resident grill expert with this complete set of grilling tools from Food Network. From a 4-pc. skewer set to an 8-pc. corn holder set, your weekend BBQs just got even better.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Stylish Dad
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt
Dad will look so sharp in this Polo Ralph Lauren classic shirt. The collared look and quintessential Polo logo is so timeless. The versatile look can be dressed down with jeans and sneakers, or dressed up with slacks, a belt and dress shoes. The best part? You don't have to pay full price for the look, since it's on sale over at Bloomingdale's.
Boxed 3 In 1 Wallet Gift Set
Coach Outlet has some amazing deals on all sorts of apparel and accessories, including this wallet gift set that comes with a detachable keychain and two foldable wallets at different sizes. You can get it for $68 instead of the usual $228 price, and reviewers say "it's worth every penny." Really, all you have to do is tie a bow around the box, and you have the perfect gift for a trendy dad.
Men's Gripper Slipper
These Gripper Slippers from Bombas do exactly as their name would suggest. The ultra-plush slippers are easy to slide on and wear around the house, especially since they have special grips on the bottom. It's the perfect cross between a slipper and a sock that any fashion-forward dad would appreciate.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
