Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pink at Jordan's Royal Wedding With Prince William

Bow down to Kate Middleton's dreamy pink ensemble at a recent royal wedding.
The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were among the those who witnessed Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, 28, exchange vows with Rajwa Al Saif, 29, in Amman, Jordan, on June 1.
For the opulent affair, Kate, 41, donned a blush-toned Elie Saab floor-length gown featuring intricately embellished detailing on the bodice and cuffs, complemented by pleated sleeves.
She paired her fairy-like look with a glossy blowout and elegant curls, perfectly accessorized by delicate drop earrings and a chrome metallic clutch. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales donned a classic dark suit with a blue tie.
William and Kate weren't the only members of the British royal family to witness the nuptials as Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, were also in attendance. Beatrice opted for a sparkling pale blue gown. She wore her hair up in a half-updo, with long curls cascading down her back, accompanied by a black bow.
The British royal family couple are no strangers to Jordan. In fact, William and Kate took a family vacation to the country in 2021 with kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with glimpses from the trip appearing on their annual Christmas card.
This event marked one of the first major global outings William and Kate have made since King Charles III's coronation on May 6. At the crowning ceremony, Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing one of her diamond necklaces and gave a nod to Princess Diana in a pair of the late royal's pearl earrings.
Meanwhile, Prince George acted as one the ceremony's four Pages of Honour and carried Charles' robes at the ceremony inside of Westminster Abbey, making him the youngest royal to serve in the formal role.
"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana—was to make sure their kids have as normal a childhood as possible."