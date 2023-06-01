Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pink at Jordan's Royal Wedding With Prince William

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Bow down to Kate Middleton's dreamy pink ensemble at a recent royal wedding.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were among the those who witnessed Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, 28, exchange vows with Rajwa Al Saif, 29, in Amman, Jordan, on June 1.

For the opulent affair, Kate, 41, donned a blush-toned Elie Saab floor-length gown featuring intricately embellished detailing on the bodice and cuffs, complemented by pleated sleeves.

She paired her fairy-like look with a glossy blowout and elegant curls, perfectly accessorized by delicate drop earrings and a chrome metallic clutch. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales donned a classic dark suit with a blue tie.

William and Kate weren't the only members of the British royal family to witness the nuptials as Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, were also in attendance. Beatrice opted for a sparkling pale blue gown. She wore her hair up in a half-updo, with long curls cascading down her back, accompanied by a black bow.