Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pink at Jordan's Royal Wedding With Prince William

While attending a royal wedding in Jordan with Prince William, Kate Middleton sparkled in an opulent pink dress.

By Brittany Vincent Jun 01, 2023 10:34 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsRoyal WeddingPrincess BeatriceCelebrities
Watch: Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Bow down to Kate Middleton's dreamy pink ensemble at a recent royal wedding. 

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were among the those who witnessed Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, 28, exchange vows with Rajwa Al Saif, 29, in Amman, Jordan, on June 1. 

For the opulent affair, Kate, 41, donned a blush-toned Elie Saab floor-length gown featuring intricately embellished detailing on the bodice and cuffs, complemented by pleated sleeves. 

She paired her fairy-like look with a glossy blowout and elegant curls, perfectly accessorized by delicate drop earrings and a chrome metallic clutch. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales donned a classic dark suit with a blue tie.

William and Kate weren't the only members of the British royal family to witness the nuptials as Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, were also in attendance. Beatrice opted for a sparkling pale blue gown. She wore her hair up in a half-updo, with long curls cascading down her back, accompanied by a black bow. 

photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2022 Boston Visit

The British royal family couple are no strangers to Jordan. In fact, William and Kate took a family vacation to the country in 2021 with kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with glimpses from the trip appearing on their annual Christmas card. 

This event marked one of the first major global outings William and Kate have made since King Charles III's coronation on May 6. At the crowning ceremony, Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing one of her diamond necklaces and gave a nod to Princess Diana in a pair of the late royal's pearl earrings.

Royal Hashemite Court via AP

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

2

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

3

Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

Meanwhile, Prince George acted as one the ceremony's four Pages of Honour and carried Charles' robes at the ceremony inside of Westminster Abbey, making him the youngest royal to serve in the formal role.

Royal Hashemite Court via AP

"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana—was to make sure their kids have as normal a childhood as possible."

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images
Royal in Red

For a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, the Princess of Wales styled her sparkly Jenny Packham gown with several regal accessories, including Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order badge, the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order, diamond frame earrings, a diamond Art Deco brooch and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's famed Lotus Flower Tiara.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The Duchess last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

The Duchess takes the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Duchess sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show the Duchess of Cambridge wears a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

The royal looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

The mother of two takes a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate is giving us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The Duchess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The royal mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The Duchess' blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

photos
View More Photos From Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

2

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

3

Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

4

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Duggar Family Secrets Doc

5

See Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Engagement Party