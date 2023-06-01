Kim Cattrall Reacts to Her Shocking Sex and the City Return

Raise your cosmopolitans—Kim Cattrall is ready to bring the sex back to Sex and the City.
One day after it was confirmed that the Sex and the City alum will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in sequel series And Just Like That..., she responded to the news with a shoutout to LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Alongside a screenshot of a Variety article on her return to the franchise, Kim's June 1 Instagram post was captioned with the pride flag, transgender flag and rainbow emojis, as well as the message "Happy Pride."
And she had plenty of people buzzing in the comments, including Kris Jenner, who wrote, "FABULOUS!!!!!!!"
"Now this is the best way to kick off the month," How I Met Your Father actress Tien Tran added, while another user chimed in, "Best news of June so far!"
As for what fans can expect from Kim's appearance on And Just Like That? The 66-year-old will reportedly only appear in one scene, which she filmed without interacting with the cast—including fellow OG stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—or showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety, citing sources.
The cameo comes after Kim had seemingly shut down the idea of her playing Samantha Jones again, telling Variety in May 2022 that "it's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough."
"I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me," she added. "The way forward seemed clear."
But despite remaining offscreen during season one of And Just Like That, her character remained part of the story—albeit estranged from the girls and living in London. In the season one finale, Carrie Bradshaw—played by Parker, whom Kim has sparked feud rumors with over the years—can be seen sending a text to Samantha.
And following the episode's February 2022 airing, Cattrall expressed her mixed feelings over Samantha's offscreen inclusion in the sequel series.
"It's odd, isn't it?" she told Variety of Samantha's involvement. "I don't know how to feel about it."
While we wait for And Just Like That...'s June 22 premiere on Max, keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about the second second.