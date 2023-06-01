Kim Cattrall Reacts to Her Shocking Sex and the City Return

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall celebrated the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a post announcing her return as Samantha Jones in season two of And Just Like That....

Raise your cosmopolitans—Kim Cattrall is ready to bring the sex back to Sex and the City.

One day after it was confirmed that the Sex and the City alum will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in sequel series And Just Like That..., she responded to the news with a shoutout to LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Alongside a screenshot of a Variety article on her return to the franchise, Kim's June 1 Instagram post was captioned with the pride flag, transgender flag and rainbow emojis, as well as the message "Happy Pride."

And she had plenty of people buzzing in the comments, including Kris Jenner, who wrote, "FABULOUS!!!!!!!"

"Now this is the best way to kick off the month," How I Met Your Father actress Tien Tran added, while another user chimed in, "Best news of June so far!"

As for what fans can expect from Kim's appearance on And Just Like That? The 66-year-old will reportedly only appear in one scene, which she filmed without interacting with the cast—including fellow OG stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—or showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety, citing sources.

Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

The cameo comes after Kim had seemingly shut down the idea of her playing Samantha Jones again, telling Variety in May 2022 that "it's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough."

"I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me," she added. "The way forward seemed clear."

But despite remaining offscreen during season one of And Just Like That, her character remained part of the story—albeit estranged from the girls and living in London. In the season one finale, Carrie Bradshaw—played by Parker, whom Kim has sparked feud rumors with over the years—can be seen sending a text to Samantha.

And following the episode's February 2022 airing, Cattrall expressed her mixed feelings over Samantha's offscreen inclusion in the sequel series.

"It's odd, isn't it?" she told Variety of Samantha's involvement. "I don't know how to feel about it."

While we wait for And Just Like That...'s June 22 premiere on Max, keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about the second second.

Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

