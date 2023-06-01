Kim Cattrall Reacts to Her Shocking Sex and the City Return

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

Raise your cosmopolitans—Kim Cattrall is ready to bring the sex back to Sex and the City.

One day after it was confirmed that the Sex and the City alum will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in sequel series And Just Like That..., she responded to the news with a shoutout to LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Alongside a screenshot of a Variety article on her return to the franchise, Kim's June 1 Instagram post was captioned with the pride flag, transgender flag and rainbow emojis, as well as the message "Happy Pride."

And she had plenty of people buzzing in the comments, including Kris Jenner, who wrote, "FABULOUS!!!!!!!"

"Now this is the best way to kick off the month," How I Met Your Father actress Tien Tran added, while another user chimed in, "Best news of June so far!"

As for what fans can expect from Kim's appearance on And Just Like That? The 66-year-old will reportedly only appear in one scene, which she filmed without interacting with the cast—including fellow OG stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—or showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety, citing sources.