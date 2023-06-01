Family Feud Contestant Timothy Bliefnick Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Rebecca

Watch : 6 Binge-Worthy Shows Based on Real-Life Murders

A former Family Feud contestant who joked on the game show that he regretted his marriage has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife.

On May 31, a jury in Adams County, Ill. found Timothy Bliefnick, 40, guilty of fatally shooting Rebecca Bliefnick, with whom he shared three sons, E! News can confirm.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Timothy was also found guilty of one count of home invasion, according to the Associated Press.

Timothy did not testify during his trial and the defense did not call any evidence. He previously pleaded not guilty to all his charges.

Rebecca's body was found by a family member in the bathroom of her Quincy home on Feb. 23, per the AP. Police arrested her estranged husband in connection to the killing on March 13.

The former couple was in the process of a divorce, with Timothy submitting a petition in 2021, at the time of the 41-year-old's death. Court records show he and Rebecca, a nurse, filed for orders of protection from each other.