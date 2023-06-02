Celebrity Hair Colorist Rita Hazan Shares Her Secret To Get Shiny Strands for Just $13

Watch : Inside Rita Hazan's Easy to Use Shine Gloss E!ssential

We interviewed Rita Hazan because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The product featured is from Rita's product line, Rita Hazan. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want that shiny hair, right? If you want some red carpet-level glamour every day, you don't need a glam squad. You don't even need an extensive hair care budget. For the My E!ssentials series, celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan shared her secret to getting the shiny hair you've always dreamed of for just $13.

She uses the Rita Hazan Shine Gloss in the shade Shine-Kissed, sharing, "The reason that I love this so much is that it's so easy to use. Shampoo your hair, rinse the shampoo out, put the gloss on." It just takes a few pumps of this foam to make a major difference."

Rita said, "You get high gloss, conditioner, and a hint of tint." What more could you want? It's all good hair days from here on out.