Celebrity Hair Colorist Rita Hazan Shares Her Secret To Get Shiny Strands for Just $13

We interviewed Rita Hazan because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The product featured is from Rita's product line, Rita Hazan. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want that shiny hair, right? If you want some red carpet-level glamour every day, you don't need a glam squad. You don't even need an extensive hair care budget. For the My E!ssentials series, celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan shared her secret to getting the shiny hair you've always dreamed of for just $13.
She uses the Rita Hazan Shine Gloss in the shade Shine-Kissed, sharing, "The reason that I love this so much is that it's so easy to use. Shampoo your hair, rinse the shampoo out, put the gloss on." It just takes a few pumps of this foam to make a major difference."
Rita said, "You get high gloss, conditioner, and a hint of tint." What more could you want? It's all good hair days from here on out.
Rita Hazan Shine Gloss
Shampoo your hair, put this gloss on, massage it through your strands, and rinse it out.
If you want shiny, vibrant hair, these reviews will convince you that this gloss is an absolute must-have.
Rita Hazan Shine Gloss Reviews
A shopper declared, "Best product ever. This is hands-down one of the best hair products I have ever used. After using it all of my friends asked if I had gotten my highlights re-done because of how shiny and vibrant they looked."
Another raved, "I will keep buying this product. I was skeptical about buying this product but I am so glad I did. My hair has never looked better. Do yourself a favor and get this."
"I never write product reviews, but after using this twice I can't help but sing Boyz To Men, 'All my life, I've been waiting for someone like you.' I don't even know if that's Boyz To Men, but I digress...I may or may not have done the Carlton dance when I saw the results. My hair was smooth like Kim K, lustrous and manageable. Not a single fly away. Not one. That is something I've never experienced in my life," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer said, "Great gloss! Been waiting for the true color shine gloss for all colors. It does not disappoint!"
Another raved, "ABSOLUTELY BEST PURCHASE. Love love love! Hair after 1 use looked shinier and blonder."
