How Al Pacino’s Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Is Relaxing During 3rd Trimester

Watch : Robert De Niro REACTS to Pal Al Pacino's Baby News

Al Pacino's girlfriend is saying hello to sunshine.

Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant with the Scarface actor's baby, gave social media followers a glimpse into how she's spending her third trimester.

The 29-year-old shared a snap on her Instagram Stories May 31 showcasing the stunning view of blue skies overlooking a body of water, with palm trees in the background. The producer added her location and time to the story, with: "La Quinta, California 5:10 P.M."

Pacino's rep confirmed to E! News May 31 that he was going to be a father for the fourth time, this baby being his first with Alfallah. The Godfather star, 83, is also dad to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, along with twins Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003.

The pregnancy news comes over a year after the Oscar winner sparked romance rumors with Alfallah in April 2022 when the two were spotted exiting the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif., together. While the pair have largely kept their relationship private, Alfallah shared an April photo with Pacino celebrating a friend's exhibit at a gallery.