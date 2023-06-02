Allow Homicide for the Holidays' Horrifying New Trailer to Scare You Stiff This Summer

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Homicide for the Holidays is back to add some chills to your summer.

E! News can exclusively reveal the new trailer for the Oxygen true crime series' fifth season, and the first look promises even more horrifying murders that occurred on some of the happiest days of the year.

"Families are trying to be together for the holidays," one commentator shares in the teaser before revealing a gruesome at-home slaying. "This was a tragic Thanksgiving Day. The weapons were a rolling pin and a knife used to create a Thanksgiving meal."

In addition to the Thanksgiving killing, Homicide for the Holidays' new season will also investigate the case of a young woman who went missing after a Fourth of July beach party and the brutal slaying of a woman and her unborn child who were stabbed to death on Halloween by a man wearing a wolf mask.

One man close to the latter victims adds in the preview, "It was completely out of a Halloween horror film."