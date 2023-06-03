This Flattering Amazon Swimsuit Coverup With 3,300+ 5-Star Reviews Will Be Your Go-to All Summer Long

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you don't know yet, Amazon is overflowing with the cutest swimsuit coverups. From crochet looks to flowing sarongs, there are all sorts of styles to shop through. Our latest Amazon swim coverup discovery, however, takes the cake.

The Dokotoo button-up maxi coverup is flowy, comfortable and so flattering. Whether you're relaxing poolside, exploring beaches on vacation or dressing it up for a night on the town, it's the perfect versatile look for summer. This coverup, which has over 3,300 five-star reviews, comes in 23 different colors and prints and ranges from sizes small to XX-large. There's a look for every sense of style!

One reviewer gushes, "I rarely take the time to write reviews but had to share how this dress feels like you're wearing nothing (wonderful on a hot day) yet covers up enough for occasions when you need it (not too short, shoulders covered). Or unbutton more when you don't need it. Might wear it over a swimsuit with very few buttons done. Super versatile."

Another raves, "I'm 6 months pregnant and needed a cover up for the summer and a vacation. I got a size up to accommodate my growing belly and it was the perfect fit! Long and loose but still flattering! The blue color was so pretty and covered everything it needed to on my way to the pool!"

Another shares, "I wore this as a swimsuit cover while in Mexico! It was perfect to wear into the restaurants during lunch and so flattering! I felt amazing in this coverup and sexy."

Scroll below to order the affordable, flattering swim coverup in time for your next vacay.