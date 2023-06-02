Save $300 on This Stylish Coach Outlet Tote Bag With 1,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to add a new handbag to your collection without breaking the bank, look no further than Coach Outlet. There are currently a ton of gorgeous sale styles available in their clearance section that you simply can't miss out on.

Since there are so many styles to choose from, we're spotlighting just one of our favorite looks from Coach Outlet: the City Tote with a gorgeous Coach Monogram Print that is currently on sale for just under $100 instead of the usual $398 price.

The spacious, durable and versatile tote bag comes in five stunning shades, from navy to pink. It's the perfect tote for all your daily essentials, and for those days in the office or any long weekend trips you have planned. The tote bag is so cute and functional, it's won over 1,400 reviewers!

While on reviewer shares that they're already "looking to get another color," another reviewer shares that "this bag will carry all your needs everywhere you go."

Another reviewer raves, "Beautiful and fashionable piece to carry your items!! It's spacious, durable and very comfortable! I'm super content with my purchase!"

Continue ahead to shop the monogrammed tote bag for yourself, and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.