Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Engaged to Singer Phem

From alpha to omega to engaged.
Tyler Posey recently shared that earlier this year he proposed to Phem, his girlfriend of two years, during a walk along the beach.
"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," the Teen Wolf star told People June 1. "We spend every Valentine's Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there."
Phem, 28, added, "It was just us alone on the beach. I should've known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea."
And as the Maid in Manhattan actor revealed, he designed the ring himself, incorporating green, Phem's favorite color, into the piece.
"It was a total surprise," the 31-year-old noted. "All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I'm very grateful she likes it!"
And the two won't be waiting long before taking their trip down the aisle. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot in October and with five months to go, they are almost done with planning their special day.
"We're keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us," Tyler shared. "We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."
As for what this special place is, the pair are keeping tight-lipped for now.
"Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people," Phem, added, "so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place."
The "Self Control" singer's sweet love story with the Truth or Dare actor began in 2020 after being introduced—by music producer John Feldmann—to write music together.
We bonded about singing about our exes," Tyler told People with Phem teasing, "I went into it strictly business… I swear. The thing I like the best is that we were friends first."
Flash forward two years later and the couple are more connected than ever.
"I didn't expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change," he added. "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it'll grow even more when we get married."