Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Engaged to Singer Phem

Watch : Tyler Posey Thanks Girlfriend for Helping Him Realize He's Queer

From alpha to omega to engaged.

Tyler Posey recently shared that earlier this year he proposed to Phem, his girlfriend of two years, during a walk along the beach.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," the Teen Wolf star told People June 1. "We spend every Valentine's Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there."

Phem, 28, added, "It was just us alone on the beach. I should've known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea."

And as the Maid in Manhattan actor revealed, he designed the ring himself, incorporating green, Phem's favorite color, into the piece.

"It was a total surprise," the 31-year-old noted. "All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I'm very grateful she likes it!"

And the two won't be waiting long before taking their trip down the aisle. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot in October and with five months to go, they are almost done with planning their special day.