Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Father’s Day Gift Ideas Are Perfect for the Modern Family

We interviewed Jesse Tyler Ferguson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Jesse is a paid spokesperson for Citi Travel with Booking.com. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With 2023 Father's Day right around the corner, you are probably still shopping for gifts. If you need some inspiration, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson is here to help. He suggests booking a vacation or a staycation with Citi Travel, explaining, "I used to be better at multitasking and going to four different websites to figure out what's best, but now as a father, I want to make this as simple as possible. Citi Travel made it incredibly easy to do it. It's perfect for me."
He also recommends kitchen tools as a thoughtful gift for dad, advising, "I think if something has been around for a long time or if Julia Child was using it, get that."
In an exclusive E! interview, Jesse shares Father's Day gift ideas and his partnership with Citi Travel with Booking.com.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with Citi Travel.
JTF: I'm really excited to be working with Citi Travel. Justin [Mikita] and I actually just recently celebrated an early Father's Day. We booked a hotel on the beach in Santa Monica that was close to us. Just something local was good for us and we booked that through the new Citi Travel with the Booking.com site using my Citi Premier Card. I made it super simple because there's obviously so many things to choose from and you know you can easily compare hotels that way.
For other people traveling this summer, they have over 1.4 million hotels worldwide for eligible Citi Card members to choose from. You can book flights, you can book hotels, you can even book attractions.
E!: When it comes to Father's Day gifts, do you prefer to receive a sentimental gift or a practical gift?
JTF: I like when someone puts thought in a gift. Sometimes, my family says I'm really hard to buy for, but I'm literally happy with a kitchen knife. I'm totally into that. You can get me a new blender and I'm thrilled. A chopper is great. I don't think I'm hard to pick gifts for.
Justin is better about creating good experiences for us like booking a massage or buying tickets to a Broadway show.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Father's Day Gift Ideas
Imarku Japanese Chef Knife
"I tend to always try and get the best high-quality version of something, especially if it's a kitchen knife. No one wants a bad kitchen knife."
This knife has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Food Between Friends: A Cookbook by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
"Cookbooks are a great gift for me just because I love collecting cookbooks. I love trying new recipes. I'm really proud of the cookbook that Julie [Tanous] and I wrote together. It is born from a friendship and it's about sharing food that you love with people that you love. What father wouldn't want that?"
"It's a cookbook that's not precious about itself. It sort of invites you to explore and be messy. There are a lot of recipes in there that you can cook with your kids or your spouse. You can see that in the photography. The food looks the way it's gonna look when you make it it's not overly photographed. It's meant to be a very casual cookbook. So, I'm really proud of it."
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer - Hand Juicer Lemon Squeezer Gets Every Last Drop
"There isn't always a need to go high-end on every single thing. A juicer is a perfect example. If you just want a hand juicer or you're squeezing lemons, you don't need an industrial version of a juicer. It just depends on your needs. Buying kitchen gadgets can be tricky because sometimes they end up collecting dust."
This juicer comes in several colors and it has 32,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deiss PRO Lemon Zester & Heavy Duty Cheese Grater & Vegetable Grater
"I use a really simple zester all the time. I'm always zesting lemons, limes, and oranges. I find when you're using citrus that it's best to try and use as much of it as possible. If I'm juicing a lemon, I try and zest the orange as well. You can just freeze it for future use."
This multi-tasking zester/grater has 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
"You can use a Dutch Oven for anything. It's just on top of your stove. They usually come in really pretty colors. You can make everything from a stew to scrambled eggs to chili. They're the most versatile cooking implement in the kitchen. It can also be an art piece for yourself."
This pan has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
"Something I always travel with is a steamer. I cannot stand ironing. I hate pulling out an ironing board. I hate that you have to let an iron cool down for 30 minutes before you can put it away. It's always sitting on top of my dresser for like four days. With a steamer, you put the water in it and it heats up in 45 seconds, you steam out that shirt, steam out your pants, and you're good to go."
This steamer has 63,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.
Away Suitcases
"A great rolling suitcase is a worthwhile splurge. Get a nice hard case roller suitcase in a fun color so you can easily identify it at the airport. Away is great."
