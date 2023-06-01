Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Father’s Day Gift Ideas Are Perfect for the Modern Family

We interviewed Jesse Tyler Ferguson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Jesse is a paid spokesperson for Citi Travel with Booking.com. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With 2023 Father's Day right around the corner, you are probably still shopping for gifts. If you need some inspiration, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson is here to help. He suggests booking a vacation or a staycation with Citi Travel, explaining, "I used to be better at multitasking and going to four different websites to figure out what's best, but now as a father, I want to make this as simple as possible. Citi Travel made it incredibly easy to do it. It's perfect for me."

He also recommends kitchen tools as a thoughtful gift for dad, advising, "I think if something has been around for a long time or if Julia Child was using it, get that."

In an exclusive E! interview, Jesse shares Father's Day gift ideas and his partnership with Citi Travel with Booking.com.