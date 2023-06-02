This Is the Boho Maxi Skirt You Need for Summer— & It's Currently on Sale for as Low as $27

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Finding the perfect maxi skirt is no easy task. Does the waistband fit too tight? Is the print versatile enough? Is it see-through?

I've spent my fair share of time perusing stores for the ideal maxi skirt, wondering where to find the best one in time for summer. None have fit the criteria, until this moment. I think I've found the maxi skirt of the summer— and, guess what. It's from Amazon.

This stunning boho maxi skirt comes in 14 different patterns and prints, and it's currently on sale for as low as $27 instead of the usual $50 price. The look has a flowy silhouette, elastic waistband and double-lining, so it's not see-through! It has hundreds of glowing reviews, too, but I think it deserves way more.

While one reviewer calls the look their "most worn summer item," another raves, "This skirt is lined! How awesome is that? You can't see through it. It is very comfortable, well made. I just wish it had pockets. It is exactly as it looks in the picture, flowy, good colors. I'm happy with it."

Another reviewer gushes, "I, like most people, do a lot of shopping online nowadays. I get many requests to review my purchases, but don't take the time to do it. After all, if I purchase something from a brick and mortar store would I review it? Probably not. For me to take my time to review an item, it has to be either exceptionally good, or exceptionally bad. This skirt is exceptionally GOOD. It is now my favorite skirt. I LOVE the fabric, the fit, and the design. If you are looking for a full, midi length skirt, you will not regret purchasing this."

If you want to shop the Amazon skirt in time for your next vacation, keep scrolling.