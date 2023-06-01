Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Twin Flame Is Burning Bright During London Outing

Watch : See Megan Fox's Sexy Sheer Red Carpet Look

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues to take center stage amid his concert stop in London.

The Transformers actress, 37, and the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 33, were spotted walking hand in hand on their way to the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party at the member's club Apollo's Muse within Bacchanalia on May 31.

For the outing, Megan wore a gray mini dress with thigh-high snakeskin boots. She completed her look by adding a black leather jacket and coordinating purse, leaving her red hair in loose waves. As for MGK, who had a show at the Royal Albert Hall that same night, he donned a black hat, hoodie and pants by MJB along with a cross chain. While at the party, he also put on an encore show, playing a few of his hits for attendees.

This wasn't the couple's only date night in London. Just the day before, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. Colson Baker) were spotted at another event, with her rocking a white tank top, black pants and blinged-out belt and him sporting an all-gray sleeveless suit.