Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Twin Flame Is Burning Bright During London Outing

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were recently spotted walking hand in hand while on their way to a party in London.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues to take center stage amid his concert stop in London.

The Transformers actress, 37, and the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 33, were spotted walking hand in hand on their way to the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party at the member's club Apollo's Muse within Bacchanalia on May 31.

For the outing, Megan wore a gray mini dress with thigh-high snakeskin boots. She completed her look by adding a black leather jacket and coordinating purse, leaving her red hair in loose waves. As for MGK, who had a show at the Royal Albert Hall that same night, he donned a black hat, hoodie and pants by MJB along with a cross chain. While at the party, he also put on an encore show, playing a few of his hits for attendees

This wasn't the couple's only date night in London. Just the day before, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. Colson Baker) were spotted at another event, with her rocking a white tank top, black pants and blinged-out belt and him sporting an all-gray sleeveless suit.

The outings come three and a half months after Megan and Machine Gun Kelly—who got engaged last yearsparked breakup rumors. In February, the Jennifer's Body star posted a since-deleted selfie to Instagram and—borrowing a lyric from Beyonce's song "Pray You Catch Me" off the Lemonade album—captioned it, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

While neither Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly have publicly commented on where they stand, the two soon appeared to put an end to the split speculation by showing some PDA during an April trip to Hawaii and both attending an event for the launch of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover the following month.

For a recap on their romance, keep scrolling.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports Machine Gun Kelly as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The pair is spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates MGK's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The couple heads to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the recording artist's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Her voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

The actress shares the first photo of her with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. They also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which features the Jennifer's Body star.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

