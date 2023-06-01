Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Twin Flame Is Burning Bright During London Outing

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues to take center stage amid his concert stop in London.
The Transformers actress, 37, and the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 33, were spotted walking hand in hand on their way to the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party at the member's club Apollo's Muse within Bacchanalia on May 31.
For the outing, Megan wore a gray mini dress with thigh-high snakeskin boots. She completed her look by adding a black leather jacket and coordinating purse, leaving her red hair in loose waves. As for MGK, who had a show at the Royal Albert Hall that same night, he donned a black hat, hoodie and pants by MJB along with a cross chain. While at the party, he also put on an encore show, playing a few of his hits for attendees.
This wasn't the couple's only date night in London. Just the day before, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. Colson Baker) were spotted at another event, with her rocking a white tank top, black pants and blinged-out belt and him sporting an all-gray sleeveless suit.
The outings come three and a half months after Megan and Machine Gun Kelly—who got engaged last year—sparked breakup rumors. In February, the Jennifer's Body star posted a since-deleted selfie to Instagram and—borrowing a lyric from Beyonce's song "Pray You Catch Me" off the Lemonade album—captioned it, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."
While neither Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly have publicly commented on where they stand, the two soon appeared to put an end to the split speculation by showing some PDA during an April trip to Hawaii and both attending an event for the launch of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover the following month.
