How 90 Day Fiancé's Kenny and Armando Helped Their Family Embrace Their Love Story

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Stars Kenny & Armando Show Their PRIDE

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio thought they knew what they were signing up for as the 90 Day Fiancé franchise's first male gay couple.

Well, at least one of them did.

"He had never even heard of 90 Day Fiancé," Toledo, Ohio-bred Kenny admitted of his Mexico-born husband. But Kenny was a devoted enough fan to be watching when the popular TLC series launched their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way spin-off in 2019: "And I said, 'That's exactly what I'm doing."

Kenny, now 60, assumed viewers would be interested in following along as he uprooted his life in Florida with his four adult children to live in San Felipe, Mexico, with the 26-years-younger guy he'd met in a Facebook support group for gay dads. "But I thought we'd get, honestly, a lot of backlash," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's been absolutely the opposite. And we're really surprised and happy about it. Shows you how much the world has changed."