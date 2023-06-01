Robert De Niro Reacts to Pal Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah's Baby News

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS Name of Baby Girl With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

No better time to look for a godfather.

Just three weeks after Robert De Niro announced he had welcomed his seventh baby—his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen—the 79-year-old is extending his sincere congratulations to pal Al Pacino, who is also set to become a dad again. The Scarface star, 83, is currently expecting his fourth child, his first with Noor Alfallah.

"He's a few years older than me, God bless him," De Niro—who's starred alongside Pacino in films like The Godfather II, Heat and The Irishman—said during the June 1 episode of Today. "Very happy for him."

And as for how the Meet the Parents actor is embracing having a newborn in the house after welcoming baby Gia?

"It feels great," De Niro told host Hoda Kotb. "I have certain awareness. When you're older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can't avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that."