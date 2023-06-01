Get 5 Lipsticks for the Price 1: Clinique Black Honey, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, YSL, and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lipstick can be a total game-changer. The easiest way to take your makeup from day to night is applying a bold lipstick. Throwing on a neutral lip gloss on those makeup-free days is the perfect way to feel put together. Not sure what lipstick is best for you? Clinique's Black Honey is one of those shades that looks amazing on everyone. Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk is another universally flattering shad with a devoted following.
If you want to refresh your lipstick assortment, there's an amazing bundle that includes the Clinique Black Honey Lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk, Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine, Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip Gloss, and a cosmetics case for just $32. This set has an $80 value, which makes it a tough deal to pass up.
The hype around these viral lipstick picks is very real. Add new products to your routine and save some money with this bundle of bestsellers.
Bloomingdale's The Little Things Lip Edit
Here's what's in the set:
- Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in 04 Pitaya
- Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine in 12 Corail Dolman
- Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip Gloss in Sexy Nude
- Cosmetics bag
Need more info before you shop? These lipstick reviews will convince you that this bundle is a must-have.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Reviews
"This lipstick in this color is fantastic! I love how it looks good on everyone. Great product," a shopper said.
Another reviewed, "It's true! This suits any skin tone! Even when mine changes from winter to summer tan, this works perfectly. Also love that it's like a lip balm texture!!"
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original Reviews
A Bloomingdale's shopper shared, "I rarely buy the same lipstick twice, but this one has become one of my absolute favorites and I just purchased. The color is subtle - I'm fair skinned with light brown hair and blue eyes. This lipstick also stays on longer than most without that icky dry feeling you get with many long-wearing formulas. A beautiful basic!"
A reviewer gushed, "I was skeptical when everyone said this lipstick suits everyone and is the best nude lip out there but I can't confirm it really is just the best tone and texture. In fact I bought both pillow talk original and medium and both are so beautiful depending on the mood. Highly recommend."
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Reviews
A shopper said, "There's nothing not to like about this lip oil and believe me, I have loads of different types. This one leaves my lips softened and moisturised with a hint of colour."
"Wonderful smelling and long lasting. There's a reason it's always sold out," someone wrote.
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Reviews
A shopper insisted, "There is nothing else that compares to the color or feel of this lipstick. Even the smell is amazing!! I was so sad when it was out of stock and so happy its back, I stocked up!"
Another raved, "I love this lipstick balm! It goes on so nicely and the shade is colorful while still being glossy. I got one of these for all of my bridesmaids and I think they are going to love them."
Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip Gloss
"Have all shades in this gloss and now added a few of the new ones. All are beautiful. especially like the tube size and ease in applying as well. Always have a few in my purse. I use alone or top of lip color for a fuller lip look," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "This is a lovely lip gloss. It goes on beautifully, and makes your lips feel fabulous. It looks amazing !!! I wear it all the time. The shine is just enough, not too much!! I consistency of the gloss is perfect!"
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, don't miss this chance to get two Tarte mascaras for the price of one.