Get 5 Lipsticks for the Price 1: Clinique Black Honey, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, YSL, and More

Need more info before you shop? These lipstick reviews will convince you that this bundle is a must-have.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Reviews

"This lipstick in this color is fantastic! I love how it looks good on everyone. Great product," a shopper said.

Another reviewed, "It's true! This suits any skin tone! Even when mine changes from winter to summer tan, this works perfectly. Also love that it's like a lip balm texture!!"

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original Reviews

A Bloomingdale's shopper shared, "I rarely buy the same lipstick twice, but this one has become one of my absolute favorites and I just purchased. The color is subtle - I'm fair skinned with light brown hair and blue eyes. This lipstick also stays on longer than most without that icky dry feeling you get with many long-wearing formulas. A beautiful basic!"

A reviewer gushed, "I was skeptical when everyone said this lipstick suits everyone and is the best nude lip out there but I can't confirm it really is just the best tone and texture. In fact I bought both pillow talk original and medium and both are so beautiful depending on the mood. Highly recommend."

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Reviews

A shopper said, "There's nothing not to like about this lip oil and believe me, I have loads of different types. This one leaves my lips softened and moisturised with a hint of colour."

"Wonderful smelling and long lasting. There's a reason it's always sold out," someone wrote.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Reviews

A shopper insisted, "There is nothing else that compares to the color or feel of this lipstick. Even the smell is amazing!! I was so sad when it was out of stock and so happy its back, I stocked up!"

Another raved, "I love this lipstick balm! It goes on so nicely and the shade is colorful while still being glossy. I got one of these for all of my bridesmaids and I think they are going to love them."

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip Gloss

"Have all shades in this gloss and now added a few of the new ones. All are beautiful. especially like the tube size and ease in applying as well. Always have a few in my purse. I use alone or top of lip color for a fuller lip look," a shopper wrote.

Another reviewed, "This is a lovely lip gloss. It goes on beautifully, and makes your lips feel fabulous. It looks amazing !!! I wear it all the time. The shine is just enough, not too much!! I consistency of the gloss is perfect!"

