See Chris Evans, Justin Bieber and More Celeb Dog Dads With Their Adorable Pups

Watch : Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate

Celebs have found the pawfect partners in their pets.

Chris Evans, Justin Theroux, Liam Hemsworth and John Legend are just a few stars who love to post pics with their sweet companions. In fact, as seen on his Instagram feed, Evans doesn't go far without his best friend, his rescue dog Dodger.

Back in 2021, the Avengers star shared footage of his first encounter with his beloved pup. "This is the moment I met Dodger," he captioned his Instagram video. "I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

Like Evans, Theroux also shares glimpses into his bond with pup Kuma. The dog dad even marked a major milestone with Kuma in early June.

"TODAY! 5 years with this derpy!" he captioned a series of adorable photos. "If you are considering getting a dog, please visit your local shelter. There are TENS OF THOUSANDS of Kumas out there that would love to make your life so much better."