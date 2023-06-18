See Chris Evans, Justin Bieber and More Celeb Dog Dads With Their Adorable Pups

From Chris Evans to Justin Theroux, stars can't get enough of their dogs. And in honor of Father's Day, E! News is bringing you all the sweet photos of celeb dog dads with their pups.

By Jess Cohen Jun 18, 2023 4:00 AMTags
AnimalsFather's DayCelebrities
Watch: Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate

Celebs have found the pawfect partners in their pets.

Chris Evans, Justin Theroux, Liam Hemsworth and John Legend are just a few stars who love to post pics with their sweet companions. In fact, as seen on his Instagram feed, Evans doesn't go far without his best friend, his rescue dog Dodger.

Back in 2021, the Avengers star shared footage of his first encounter with his beloved pup. "This is the moment I met Dodger," he captioned his Instagram video. "I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

Like Evans, Theroux also shares glimpses into his bond with pup Kuma. The dog dad even marked a major milestone with Kuma in early June. 

"TODAY! 5 years with this derpy!" he captioned a series of adorable photos. "If you are considering getting a dog, please visit your local shelter. There are TENS OF THOUSANDS of Kumas out there that would love to make your life so much better."

photos
Chris Evans and His Rescue Dog Dodger's Cutest Moments

As we approach Father's Day, keep scrolling to take a look at Hollywood's hottest dog dads, including Hugh Jackman, Justin Bieber and Tom Holland.

Chris Evans/Twitter
Chris Evans

Man's best friend! Chris Evans found his soulmate in pup Dodger, who he adopted from a shelter in Georgia while shooting the movie Gifted. "I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter," the actor recalled in a 2021 Instagram post. "I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

Instagram
Justin Bieber

Meet the Biebers. Justin and Hailey Bieber are the proud parents of two dogs: Oscar and Piggy Lou. The couple introduced Oscar's sibling late last year. "This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey wrote on Instagram Story in October. "Piggy Lou Bieber."

Instagram
Hugh Jackman

Beach time. Hugh Jackman enjoyed a scenic walk by the water with his beloved dog Allegra in late May, captioning an Instagram photo with the pup, "Yesssssss."

Instagram
Tom Holland

A marvelous pair. Tom Holland adopted his Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup Tessa back in 2014. The following year, the Spider-Man star shared an adorable pic in bed with his BFF. "Good morning little Tess," he captioned the Oct. 2015 Instagram post. "This is the perfect way to wake up. I love my dog."

 

Instagram
John Legend

A legendary household. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed a number of cute dogs into their family over the years, including this adorable pup Pearl. The singer introduced his fans to the basset hound in July 2021, writing on Instagram, "Meet our newest family member Pearl!"

Instagram
Liam Hemsworth

This is aDORAble. Liam Hemsworth has shared numerous Instagram posts with his "best friend" Dora over the years. As he put it in 2019, "Good god I love this dog."

Instagram
Justin Theroux

A puppy milestone! Justin Theroux recently celebrated a sweet anniversary with his dog Kuma on Instagram: "5 years with this derpy!"

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker's Baby News

2
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker

3

All the Stars Who Have Weighed In on the Ozempic Craze

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker's Baby News

2
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker

3

All the Stars Who Have Weighed In on the Ozempic Craze

4

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Break Up After 17 Years of Marriage

5

See the Moment Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Revealed Pregnancy