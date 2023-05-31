Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Future on Spider-Man Revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland will reprise their roles as MJ and Spider-Man, respectively, in the fourth Spider-Man movie, which has experienced delayed production due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Our spidey sense are telling us that the fourth Spider-Man movie will be a hit.

After all, on and offscreen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will reunite for the upcoming installment, producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Variety.

"Are we going to make another movie?" she told the outlet. "Of course, we are."

However, production on the film has ground to a halt due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," Amy said. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

The writers' strike began May 2 after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal following six weeks of negotiations. Since then, movies and television shows such as Stranger ThingsAbbott ElementaryHacks and more have not been able to move forward with production.

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romantic Trip to Italy

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the writers' strike means fan will have to wait longer for the fourth Spider-Man movie, which saw its previous installment in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the time, Zendaya—who plays MJ opposite Tom's titular superhero—told E! News that she had "so much fun" filming the project, but the experience was also "kind of bittersweet" as they didn't know "if we're gonna do another one."

"Is it just gonna be three and done?" she said. "Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

However, she was grateful to share a significant part of her life alongside boyfriend Tom, who she sparked romance rumors with in 2021 after meeting him onset in 2016.

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment," Zendaya said of herself, Tom and co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, "being with each other and being so grateful for that experience."

And while we wait for Zendaya and Tom's onscreen reunion, keep scrolling to see some of the cutest pictures from the couple throughout the years.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

