Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Future on Spider-Man Revealed

Our spidey sense are telling us that the fourth Spider-Man movie will be a hit.

After all, on and offscreen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will reunite for the upcoming installment, producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Variety.

"Are we going to make another movie?" she told the outlet. "Of course, we are."

However, production on the film has ground to a halt due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," Amy said. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

The writers' strike began May 2 after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal following six weeks of negotiations. Since then, movies and television shows such as Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and more have not been able to move forward with production.