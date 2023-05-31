Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Future on Spider-Man Revealed

Our spidey sense are telling us that the fourth Spider-Man movie will be a hit.
After all, on and offscreen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will reunite for the upcoming installment, producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Variety.
"Are we going to make another movie?" she told the outlet. "Of course, we are."
However, production on the film has ground to a halt due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.
"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," Amy said. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."
The writers' strike began May 2 after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal following six weeks of negotiations. Since then, movies and television shows such as Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and more have not been able to move forward with production.
As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the writers' strike means fan will have to wait longer for the fourth Spider-Man movie, which saw its previous installment in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
At the time, Zendaya—who plays MJ opposite Tom's titular superhero—told E! News that she had "so much fun" filming the project, but the experience was also "kind of bittersweet" as they didn't know "if we're gonna do another one."
"Is it just gonna be three and done?" she said. "Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."
However, she was grateful to share a significant part of her life alongside boyfriend Tom, who she sparked romance rumors with in 2021 after meeting him onset in 2016.
"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment," Zendaya said of herself, Tom and co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, "being with each other and being so grateful for that experience."
And while we wait for Zendaya and Tom's onscreen reunion, keep scrolling to see some of the cutest pictures from the couple throughout the years.