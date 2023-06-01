Extend Your Time Between Haircuts, Treat Split Ends, and Get Long Locks With a Top-Rated $5 Hair Product

Shoppers can't get over their results from this product. These rave reviews will convince you that it's an absolute must-have.

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Reviews

A shopper declared, "Better than Olaplex. My friend dyed my hair red and it looked like total trash, so I went to another salon and bleached it back to blonde. My hair was in awful shape (lots of breakage, super dry) and I swear this stuff saved it. I use it daily on wet hair and it's never greasy. It's made my hair silky and much stronger."

Another shared, "This stuff is not only a life saver but if your like me and have super long hair and are way too busy to find the time to get it trimmed when needed. It not only strengthens split ends, they literally disappear! And my hair has grown so much in a short period of time as well...and the smell is amazing! I also use the shampoo and conditioner that goes with it along with a couple of other products from the same line. It's definitely worth trying. I promise you won't be disappointed."

Someone gushed, "Absolute BEST conditioner I have ever used!! I am older & have breakage issues. This product has made my hair so soft and but not limp at all! It has corrected all of my breakage & split ends like magic! Love it!!"

A reviewer said, "Love this stuff! Been using it for several months and it helps extend the time between haircuts! Soft on my hair and smells nice!

"Life saver. Great leave in or prep for styling tools. This stuff helps with my split ends, of which I've gotten a lot in the past. I dye my hair often and this saved my hair from breaking and further damage when styling. Makes my hair soft and manageable. I like the way it smells and that the scent isn't overwhelming. Will buy this again and again," a shopper wrote.

An Amazon customer raved, "This stuff has made my ends look healthy and strong again. I have also noticed regrowth in places that my hair has thinned out. That is an added perk! Smells amazing, protects against heat, and makes my hair really soft! It does not cause my hair to look or feel greasy or dirty."

