Kim Cattrall Returning to And Just Like That Amid Years of Feud Rumors

Watch : And Just Like That Confirms Aidan's RETURN in Season 2 Teaser

And just like that... Samantha Jones is back.

Kim Cattrall, who skipped out on reprising her Sex and the City role for the first season of its revival And Just Like That..., will be making an appearance on the series' upcoming second season, a rep for Max (formerly known as HBO Max) confirmed to the New York Post on May 31.

The 66-year-old filmed her cameo on March 22 without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety, citing sources. She reportedly will only appear in one scene.

News of Cattrall's return comes less than a month before AJLT's season two premiere. The show stars SATC's three other original actresses—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—and serves as a continuation of the events from the beloved HBO series and two spin-off movies.

For years, Cattrall has expressed her indifference in returning to the franchise. "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told Variety in May 2022. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."