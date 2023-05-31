Alex Rodriguez Shares Gum Disease Diagnosis

Watch : Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post

Alex Rodriguez is raising awareness about gum disease after his own diagnosis.

Alex revealed he has early-stage gum disease in a May 31 interview with CBS News. After being complimented on his smile, Alex remarked that "looks can be deceiving."

"I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease," the 47-year-old told CBS News. "And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

This revelation inspired him to join forces with OraPharma to go to bat for increased public awareness around dental wellness.

And he's not just aiming for a base hit with his message. The former slugger emphasized the importance of proactive dental hygiene for all Americans, particularly those in Black, Brown and Latino communities, where he said the issue is especially prevalent.