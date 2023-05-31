Armie Hammer Not Charged With Sexual Assault After LAPD Investigation

The District Attorney's office spokesperson went on to cite the reasons why the case was unable to move forward.

"Due to the complexity of the relationship," Tiffiny concluded, "and inability to prove a non-consensual forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Following the District Attorney's office's announcement, Hammer released a statement of his own.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," he wrote in a May 31 Instagram post. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

Hammer captioned his post, "I would like to say a very special thank you to all the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards.

E! News has reached out to Effie and Hammer's lawyers for comment but hasn't heard back.

Back in March 2021, Effie alleged at a press conference that Hammer raped her after they met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016. Hammer has denied the allegations, with his attorney Andrew Brettler previously labeling them as "outrageous."

At the press conference, Effie alleged that the Social Network actor "violently raped" her on April 24, 2017 for over four hours in Los Angeles.

"He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face," Effie said, with her lawyer Gloria Allred by her side. "He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."

Other former partners of Hammer have also spoken publicly about their relationships, including ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who told E! News in 2021 that the Crisis star "slowly started easing her into BDSM-related activities in the bedroom," adding that the acts were consensual.

In September 2022, Discovery+ released the docuseries House of Hammer, in which ex Courtney Vucekovich said that she had participated in sexual acts with the 36-year-old that included biting and bondage. She described one alleged incident in particular as "very degrading and very belittling."