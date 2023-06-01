Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix & Raquel Leviss Come Face-to-Face for First Time Since Scandoval

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

That was a SUR-real reunion.

Ariana Madix finally came face-to-face with Raquel Leviss on part two of Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 10 reunion on May 31, the first time the ex-BFFs have been in the same room since news of Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval came to light in March.

The tension on set was so high before Leviss' appearance, Tom Schwartz literally pulled a pill bottle out of his pocket and popped a Xanax in his mouth on camera.

"Just a quarter," he explained to his shocked co-stars, "I'm stressed." Schwartz then jokingly offered the bottle to Madix, who declined with a laugh.

Following the bit of comic relief, host Andy Cohen announced, "Raquel is here and ready to join us," as Leviss nervously walked to the stage.

When asked by a producer if she was ready to face her former friends over the cheating scandal, Leviss admitted, "I mean, no, but just got to confront it."