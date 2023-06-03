Jill Duggar Felt Obligated by Her Parents to Do Damage Control Amid Josh Duggar Scandal

The Duggars Knew Josh Was Being Investigated

After federal agents raided the car dealership where Josh was working in November 2019, Jim Bob and Michelle denied that the Department of Homeland Security had also searched their home as part of a federal investigation (the nature of which was not yet public).

"To the best of our knowledge, it's also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind," they stated through their rep. "Living a life in the public's eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of 'fake news' that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so."

Derick says in Shiny Happy People that the family absolutely knew Josh was being investigated.

"We know the family had knowledge that there was a child pornography investigation against Josh, and they had that knowledge on the same day that they made the statement," he says. "Yeah, you might have fooled the public, but eventually, if there's something to this, people are gonna realize it." (Jim Bob and Michelle have not yet returned E!'s request for comment.)

Jill, recalling how reporters had shown up at their door after the raid to ask if Josh was about to be arrested, says, "I think we were curious to just see how everything unfolded and to get the truth."

Jim Bob's sister Deanna says her brother assured her "it's all gonna be fine, this is all gonna blow over. It's not true, none of it's true."

Derick says he asked Josh via text if there was any truth to the rumors, and his brother-in-law replied, "'Absolutely not, especially something of that nature.'"

Josh was indicted on a count apiece of receiving and possessing child pornography the following April. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.