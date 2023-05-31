Katharine McPhee's Smashing New Haircut Will Inspire Your Summer 'Do

Watch : Is Katharine McPhee Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Katharine McPhee's latest selfie may leave you idolizing her new 'do.

The American Idol alum debuted her fresh hairstyle to Instagram May 30. Katharine said goodbye to her long, brunette waves and hello to a sleek bob with blonde highlights.

In fact, some fans loved the change so much they're still not over it. "WORK THAT NEW BOB," one commenter wrote. "…LOOKS GREAT." Added another, "Wow!! So pretty!!"

As for the rest of the look, Katharine sported a leopard print top under a taupe jacket, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and chain from her KMF Jewelry line.

"New haircut," the singer captioned the snap, "same classic @kmfjewelry necklace."

And if you look closely, you can see that one of her pieces featured charms that spelled out the name of her 2-year-old son Rennie, who she shares with husband David Foster.

Over the years, Katharine has played with a variety of hair lengths and shades, rocking everything from platinum pixie cuts to long, dark brown layers with bangs.