Justin Timberlake Is Thirsting Over Jessica Biel’s Iconic Summer Catch Scene Too

Justin Timberlake has wife Jessica Biel's pool scene in 2001 movie Summer Catch on his mind, as seen in a comment he left under a TikTok.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 31, 2023 8:40 PMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCouplesCelebrities
Justin Timberlake knows his wife Jessica Biel is a catch.

In fact, he couldn't stop the feeling of thirsting over the actress when a fan posted to TikTok a scene from her 2001 movie, Summer Catch. In the clip, Jessica steps out of a pool wearing a pink bikini, with the camera catching an eyeful of her body as she rinses off her hair.

"Once a year I remember this clip of Jessica Biel exists," one TikToker wrote, paired with an audio that said, "even though I've never met her in-person, she's with me in very weird subliminal ways. I talk to her in my head."

Justin's response? "Same," he wrote in the comments on May 16.

And this isn't his first time dropping a five-star review for Summer Catch. Last August, Jessica posted the same clip in honor of the movie's 21st anniversary, joking that she "did my own stunts."

The "Mirrors" singer was rended speechless, opting to express his feelings through a fire, heart-eyes and heat-struck emojis.

Indeed, the couple—who are parents to sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8—have kept up the heat throughout the 10-year marriage, which they celebrated last October.

madeleinebyrnee/TikTok

"10 years ain't enough!" Justin captioned a TikTok of him and Jessica outdoors. "I love you so much you beautiful human. Run it back!"

The Sinner star returned the love right back. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" she wrote on Instagram. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

