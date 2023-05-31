16 Father's Day Gift Ideas That Are So Cool, You'll Want to Steal From Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're wondering how on Earth we're just a day away from June, we're right with you. With June comes warmer weather, graduation season and, of course, Father's Day!
Let us guess. You've been procrastinating on finding the perfect Father's Day gift. Whether you don't know where to begin your shopping or can't find a present that speaks to you, we're here to help you out with this Father's Day gift guide brimming with practical, versatile and simply wonderful picks for every kind of dad.
Let's just say, obsessed is an understatement when it comes to these Father's Day gift ideas. From compact yet powerful BlackStone griddles, YETI mugs, Nike baseball caps, digital picture frames, aprons and more, these picks are sure to bring a smile to dad's face— and make you want to try them out for yourself!
Scroll ahead to shop all of our favorite Father's Day gift ideas that are so good, you'll want to "borrow" them from dad ASAP.
2023 Father's Day Gift Ideas:
Amaboo Acrylic 5inch Picture Multimedia Player
If you're looking for a sentimental gift that will look perfect on dad's nightstand, gift him this multimedia picture frame. You can download all of your favorite photos and videos onto this acrylic digital picture and video frame. You can charge the frame for up to three hours of battery life, or keep it plugged in for 24/7 use. It's currently on sale over at Amazon at an amazing price, so you might want to get one for yourself, too.
BlackStone 17-inch Griddle
Let's be honest, any dad would be kinda, sorta, totally thrilled to receive a BlackStone for Father's Day. If you're working with limited space and a budget, you can gift dad this compact yet equally powerful BlackStone griddle. It's perfect for tailgating, camping or small cooking jobs in the backyard.
Carhartt Men's Firm Duck Apron
If dad is the self-proclaimed chef of the family, make his day with this Carhartt apron. It has pockets and zippers for the cooking essentials. It's the perfect gift to pair with the BlackStone griddle! You'll probably want to steal it for your grilling endeavors, too.
Food Network 17-pc. BBQ Tool Set
Make sure dad is the resident grill expert with this complete set of grilling tools from Food Network. From a 4-pc. skewer set to an 8-pc. corn holder set, BBQs at dad's place just got even better.
YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
This Yeti tumbler is an essential. The mug is perfect for keeping cold beverages cold, and hot beverages hot. It can even be used for chili, oatmeal, smoothies— you name it! It also has a sturdy, protective sliding lid. You'll definitely want to steal this from dad for your own morning coffee.
Jersey Hooded T-Shirt
Is dad a style icon? We can guarantee he will be with this hooded t-shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren. The look is perfect for those chillier summer days and nights. We wouldn't be surprised to find the comfortable and stylish look in your closet after Father's Day.
Men's Gripper Slipper
These Gripper Slippers from Bombas do exactly as their name would suggest. The ultra-plush slippers are easy to slide on and wear around the house, especially since they have special grips on the bottom. It's the perfect cross between a slipper and a sock.
Wood Phone Docking Station
Get dad's belongings organized with this wooden organizer. It has a phone docking station, a tray for trinkets, a level for glasses and a watch holder. Talk about practical.
Shiseido Urban Environment Fresh-Moisture Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 42
Shiseido isn't just for the ladies! As the temperatures heat up, every dad deserves this daily, dewy moisturizing sunscreen that protects skin against harmful UV rays and maintains skin's moisture for 12 hours. As a bonus, you can steal some too.
Nike Men's Tech Swoosh Cap
Baseball caps are always a great gift idea for Father's Day because they're versatile and practical. They're great for days out in the sun, camping trips and more. This Nike cap is available on Amazon in a ton of different colors for just $24.
Small Everyday Gym Bag
If dad is always on the go or hitting the gym, you can't go wrong with giving his gym bag a little upgrade. This Gymshark Small Everyday Gym Bag is durable, spacious and versatile without being bulky. It can even be used as a weekender bag for any upcoming travel plans!
Minted 252 Piece Custom Puzzle
Made with luxurious matte paper and the highest-quality chipboard, the customized Minted puzzle is a lasting keepsake providing hours of entertainment for the whole family.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleanser 16oz
Washing your face with soap and water is good, but make dad's cleansing routine great with philosophy's purity made simple one-step facial cleanser. The cleaning 4-in-1 emulsion removes dirt, oil and debris after a long day and leaves your face feeling refreshed. Warning guys, the ladies in your life will want to use too.
Quay Big Time Sunglasses
Every man needs his sunscreen and sunglasses this summer. We recommend QUAY's fashionable, durable and affordable accessories that will make dad feel like a million bucks.
Better Nights Anti-Blue Automatic Night Light
Ever wake up in the middle of the night to get some water or use the bathroom and wake yourself up by turning on all the lights? This clever and unique item is a direct plug-in, set-and-forget automatic night light that supports your sleep.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Calling all golfers! No need to travel to the local golf course. This nine-foot indoor putting green features continuous automatic ball return for developing accuracy and control.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The holiday is only a few weeks away, so get your gift shopping done while you can.
What are the best 2023 Father's Day gift ideas?
The best Father's Day gift is widely dependent on the person, but shopping for items that are thoughtful, practical and useful is a good place to start. Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to gift dad that item he's been looking to splurge on, but it's also a great time to get deals on gifts like grills, gadgets, sportswear, skincare, home essentials and more.
