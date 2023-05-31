16 Father's Day Gift Ideas That Are So Cool, You'll Want to Steal From Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're wondering how on Earth we're just a day away from June, we're right with you. With June comes warmer weather, graduation season and, of course, Father's Day!

Let us guess. You've been procrastinating on finding the perfect Father's Day gift. Whether you don't know where to begin your shopping or can't find a present that speaks to you, we're here to help you out with this Father's Day gift guide brimming with practical, versatile and simply wonderful picks for every kind of dad.

Let's just say, obsessed is an understatement when it comes to these Father's Day gift ideas. From compact yet powerful BlackStone griddles, YETI mugs, Nike baseball caps, digital picture frames, aprons and more, these picks are sure to bring a smile to dad's face— and make you want to try them out for yourself!

Scroll ahead to shop all of our favorite Father's Day gift ideas that are so good, you'll want to "borrow" them from dad ASAP.