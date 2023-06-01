Top Chef Star Gail Simmons Shares a Go-to Dessert That Even the Pickiest Eaters Will Love

We interviewed Gail Simmons because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you ever wondered how Gail Simmons handles it when a Top Chef contest cooks up a meal she doesn't like, E! News' Erin Lim-Rodes asked her all about that. The Bravo star explained, "It is not subjective to what we like as judges. We are there to be the taste buds of our viewers. We couldn't do our jobs if we were picky eaters." Gail said that even if a dish is not her "favorite thing," she can judge if it's "cooked correctly, seasoned well, tastes as it should, and if it's executed to the intention of the person who made it."
Gail also shared one of her favorite desserts that will please the pickiest eaters, Banoffee pie, which she said is "a combination of banana and toffee." She loves this recipe because it's "no-bake and kid-friendly," which is perfect for families who love cooking together. Gail shared, "I have a version of it in my cookbook, Bringing It Home, that I made long before we shot in London because I've been such a fan of this dessert for a long time.
Gail added, "It's so fun to bring to a party. I really don't know a single person who does not want to just stick their face in it." If that sounds like a dessert you need in your life, make sure you get Gail's cookbook Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, which is full of delicious, easy-to-make recipes.
Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating by Gail Simmons
Shoppers have praised Gail's book for approachable, easy-to-make recipes for cooks with all levels of experience.
Bringing It Home Reviews
A shopper said, "Gail's cookbook is approachable, thoughtful, and a visual feast. I absolutely loved all her personal stories that complimented each recipe. It's absolutely accessible to the home cook."
Another reviewed, "This is an accessible, beautiful book that the whole family can enjoy. Whether you are a beginner cook - you want to learn how to use kitchen tools, how to season properly and how to put a meal together - or you are an accomplished home cook, this book has something for everyone. Beautifully shot and a fascinating read. Gail takes us on her food adventures around the world and brings it home for us all in Bringing it Home."
A reviewer wrote, "This book inspired me to bake . . . and I haven't baked a cake since 7th-grade home economics class. Somehow, it turned out so frigging good that I just ordered SIX more books to give to friends as holiday gifts."
"What an amazing book to add to any home cook or professional cooks library. It is full of accessible recipes, beautiful photography and interesting stories of Gail's lifelong adventures of travel and eating. I love being able to hear about what inspired each dish. The recipes are straight forward, well tested and ALL delicious! I look forward to seeing what she comes up with next," a shopper reviewed.
Someone raved, "I love that Gail Simmons is bringing to our home table some of the incredible recipes she has tasted and experienced! She provides simple cooking techniques and makes these recipes accessible for the home chef! She is an inspiration to me as a beginner chef and food lover!"
