Top Chef Star Gail Simmons Shares a Go-to Dessert That Even the Pickiest Eaters Will Love

Watch : Gail Simmons Talks CHALLENGES She Faces as a Top Chef Judge

We interviewed Gail Simmons because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you ever wondered how Gail Simmons handles it when a Top Chef contest cooks up a meal she doesn't like, E! News' Erin Lim-Rodes asked her all about that. The Bravo star explained, "It is not subjective to what we like as judges. We are there to be the taste buds of our viewers. We couldn't do our jobs if we were picky eaters." Gail said that even if a dish is not her "favorite thing," she can judge if it's "cooked correctly, seasoned well, tastes as it should, and if it's executed to the intention of the person who made it."

Gail also shared one of her favorite desserts that will please the pickiest eaters, Banoffee pie, which she said is "a combination of banana and toffee." She loves this recipe because it's "no-bake and kid-friendly," which is perfect for families who love cooking together. Gail shared, "I have a version of it in my cookbook, Bringing It Home, that I made long before we shot in London because I've been such a fan of this dessert for a long time.

Gail added, "It's so fun to bring to a party. I really don't know a single person who does not want to just stick their face in it." If that sounds like a dessert you need in your life, make sure you get Gail's cookbook Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, which is full of delicious, easy-to-make recipes.