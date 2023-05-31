Zooey Deschanel Is Officially a New Girl With Blonde Hair Transformation

Watch : Zooey Deschanel Looks Totally Unrecognizable in Selfie Without Bangs

Who's that girl? It's Zooey Deschanel!

But you may have not known it from the New Girl alum's latest selfie. After all, Zooey swapped her signature brunette locks for a wavy blonde 'do a series of selfies shared to Instagram May 30. One image showed the 43-year-old clad in a blue bodysuit, black puffer coat and gray sweatpants as she showed off her hair transformation, while she was pictured in another standing inside what appeared to be a makeup trailer.

In both snaps, Zooey had curtain bangs instead of her trademark blunt fringe, prompting her to write in the caption, "who's she?"

Indeed, her new look had many fans doing a double take, with Nicole Scherzinger writing in the comments section, "giving me Olivia Newton-John vibes!"

Other celebs people thought she was channeling included Christina Applegate, Chelsea Handler and Farrah Fawcett.

"I legit did not recognize you," one commenter remarked, while another joked, "Everyday she proves why people would've not recognised Clark Kent was Superman."