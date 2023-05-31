Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Model Marie Lou Nurk Break Up After 10 Months of Dating

Jason Oppenheim is back on the market.
The Selling Sunset star shared that he and girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk have broken up after 10 months of dating. As for the reason, Jason said that being long distance was too difficult, as he lives in Los Angeles and she resides in France.
"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram Stories May 30 alongside a photo of the pair on the water staring off into the sunset. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."
The 46-year-old added, "We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."
Days before he announced the split, Marie Lou addressed their across the globe romance in a series of Instagram Q&As. Answering a question about how Jason felt after she moved back to France, the 25-year-old responded, "The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here."
"Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work," Marie Lou continued. "We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."
But at the time, it seemed the model's appraisal of the relationship was a positive one.
"While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort," she added. "I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."
And although the relationship has since gone into foreclosure, back in September, the real estate mogul opened up about if his desire to not have kids has changed since dating the French native.
"No," Jason exclusively told E! News at the time. "No."
Marie Lou chimed in, "I'm 25 so I don't really know. I'm not sure about it. So now, for the next five years we'll be good."
Jason and Marie Lou first made waves in July 2022 after they were spotted kissing while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The Oppenheim Group co-founder's romance with Marie Lou came after his split from co-worker Chrishell Stause, who he dated for five months in 2021.