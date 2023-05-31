Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Model Marie Lou Nurk Break Up After 10 Months of Dating

Watch : Jason Oppenheim REACTS to Chrishell Stause's Marriage

Jason Oppenheim is back on the market.

The Selling Sunset star shared that he and girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk have broken up after 10 months of dating. As for the reason, Jason said that being long distance was too difficult, as he lives in Los Angeles and she resides in France.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram Stories May 30 alongside a photo of the pair on the water staring off into the sunset. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."

The 46-year-old added, "We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Days before he announced the split, Marie Lou addressed their across the globe romance in a series of Instagram Q&As. Answering a question about how Jason felt after she moved back to France, the 25-year-old responded, "The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here."