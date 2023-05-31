Offset and His 3 Sons Own the Red Carpet In Coordinating Looks

Watch : Offset Spends Daddy-Daughter Date at The Little Mermaid Premiere

Not all dads wear capes—sometimes it's head-to-toe leather.

Offset brought his sons Jordan, 13 (who he shares with Justine Watson), Kody, 8 (with Oriel Jamie), and 20-month-old Wave (with wife Cardi B) to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in Hollywood, Calif., on May 30.

The rapper—who is part of the film's soundtrack—and his brood looked fly, as the foursome rocked black leather pants and jackets and accessorized with sunglasses and bandanas. Offset added a touch of color with a red leather jacket as he carried Wave in his arms down the carpet. The littlest one sported a black muscle tee and matching leather pants, in sync with his big brothers and dad.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to movie premieres, as a few weeks before his boys' night, he hit The Little Mermaid red carpet for a daddy-daughter date.

Offset and his girls Kalea, 8 (with Shya L'Amour) and Kulture, 4 (with Cardi) made a splash at Disney live-action film's red carpet in Hollywood May 8—also donning matching fits.