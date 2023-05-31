Offset and His 3 Sons Own the Red Carpet In Coordinating Looks

Not all dads wear capes—sometimes it's head-to-toe leather.
Offset brought his sons Jordan, 13 (who he shares with Justine Watson), Kody, 8 (with Oriel Jamie), and 20-month-old Wave (with wife Cardi B) to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in Hollywood, Calif., on May 30.
The rapper—who is part of the film's soundtrack—and his brood looked fly, as the foursome rocked black leather pants and jackets and accessorized with sunglasses and bandanas. Offset added a touch of color with a red leather jacket as he carried Wave in his arms down the carpet. The littlest one sported a black muscle tee and matching leather pants, in sync with his big brothers and dad.
The 31-year-old is no stranger to movie premieres, as a few weeks before his boys' night, he hit The Little Mermaid red carpet for a daddy-daughter date.
Offset and his girls Kalea, 8 (with Shya L'Amour) and Kulture, 4 (with Cardi) made a splash at Disney live-action film's red carpet in Hollywood May 8—also donning matching fits.
The Migos artist wore a black and white ensemble, while his daughters dressed in coordinating white and black gowns with flower detailing.
Back in September, the "Motorsport" rapper reflected on making these lasting memories with his kids.
"Being a father's important to me personally," he told People at the time. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."
He continued, "I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up and it's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are going to be like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words and was still was on tour.'"