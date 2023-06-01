Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale Has 75% Off Deals on the Cutest Summer Sandals for Every Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Building a capsule summer wardrobe means you need some warm weather essentials— and that's including the perfect pair of sandals.
Finding cute, versatile, affordable and comfortable sandals can be a difficult task, especially if you're browsing online. If you've been wondering if the perfect sandals even exist, we have some good news for you. As it turns out, the cutest pairs are hiding over at Nordstrom Rack!
Simply put, you need to shop Nordstrom Rack's 75% off flash sale on all sorts of sandal styles. From sky-high platforms, strappy braided sandals, cushiony soft slides and more, there are some unreal deals on the cutest sandals over at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking stunning looks on sale from Steve Madden, Vince Camuto, Dolce Vita, Sam Edelman, Schutz, Teva and more. Continue below to shop them all before the sale ends in a few days.
Circus NY Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal
These heeled sandals are comfortable, versatile and trendy. Reviewers love everything about the look, from its slightly flared heel to the plush memory foam insole that makes them a breeze to walk in. They're the perfect look for summer.
Dolce Vita Astla Platform Heeled Sandal
The stylish possibilities are endless with these platform heeled sandals from Dolce Vita. You can pair the look with a mini dress and statement jewelry, or a bodysuit and jeans for something trendy.
Vince Camuto Brelanie Braided Strap Sandal
There's no deal quite like this one. You can snag these Vince Camuto heeled sandals for just $24 instead of the usual $99 price. The trendy and stylish look is perfect for elevating any outfit.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandals from Dolce Vita are trendy and comfy. The block heel and soft straps make the look super easy to walk in, and the simple style pairs well with any outfit.
Dolce Vita Paca Buckled Sandal
Add these trendy buckled sandals from Dolce Vita to your summer wardrobe for an easy-to-style pair of heels. You can match the look with sundresses, jumpsuits, maxi dresses and more.
Steve Madden Hoku Slide Sandal
These sandals from Steve Madden are super versatile thanks to its minimal design. The cutout straps elevate the comfortable slides. They're an effortlessly chic summer look that you can pair with dresses, linen pants, jeans and more.
MIA Lexa Slide Sandal
You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud in these slides. Details like the chunky platform sole and contoured footbed make the look equal parts trendy and comfortable. The best part? They're only $25.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
There's a reason why these sandals from Teva have over 3,000 glowing reviews on Nordstrom Rack. The lightweight, durable shoes are perfect for whatever adventure you have in store for the summer.
Marc Fisher LTD Imenta Slide Sandal
Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these pink and gold Marc Fisher sandals. The braided slides can be worn with jeans, slip skirts, maxi dresses and more. They're a total steal for almost 80% off!
Schutz Gianna Sandal
These gorgeous green sandals from Schutz are currently on sale for just $60. Pair it with a white maxi dress and gold jewelry for the chicest summer vibes.
Steve Madden Dion Braided Strappy Sandal
Complete your dressy summer outfits with these Steve Madden sandals. The block heel and strappy braided details bring the look together.
Vince Camuto Peomi Sandal
Add a bit of sparkle to your shoe collection with these Vince Camuto Peomi Sandals. The glimmering crystal straps make the look super glamorous.
Looking for more fashionable finds to shop? Check out this stunning maxi dress from Amazon that has thousands of glowing reviews.