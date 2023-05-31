Watch Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and More Star in Chilling Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer

Before Black Mirror season six drops June 15, check out the trailer featuring Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Paapa Essiedu and more stars.

Watch: Why "Black Mirror" Season 6 Is On Hold

There's no smoke and mirrors with this announcement.

Netflix released the trailer for season six of Black Mirror on May 31, giving fans a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and storylines featured throughout the five episodes.

One episode, for instance, is called "Joan Is Awful" and includes Annie MurphyBen BarnesHimesh PatelMichael CeraRob Delaney and Salma Hayek. According to Netflix, the episode tells the story of a woman who is shocked to learn that a streaming service has released a TV drama adaption of her life in which she is portrayed by Salma.

But they aren't the only big names to appear this season. Another episode titled "Loch Henry"—which Netflix notes follows a couple who travel to a small town in Scotland to work on a nature documentary but switch gears after learning of a scandalous local story—features Daniel PortmanJohn HannahMonica DolanMyha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin.

photos
Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Episode

What's more, Aaron PaulAuden ThorntonJosh HartnettKate Mara and Rory Culkin are in the episode "Beyond the Sea." Set in what Netflix calls "an alternative 1969," the plot is about two men on what appears to be a space mission who deal with the aftermath of an "unimaginable tragedy." 

Still not enough star power for you? Well, Clara RugaardDanny Ramirez and Zazie Beetz also act in the episode "Mazey Day," which Netflix says is about an actress who is hounded by the paparazzi while facing the consequences of a hit-and-run. Plus, Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu star in "Demon 79," which the media company notes takes place in 1979's Northern England and follows a timid sales assistant who commits horrific acts to avoid a disaster.

The sixth season of Black Mirror comes four years after the last one. Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer as it premieres June 15 and promises, new worlds, new nightmares, new rabbit holes and new "mindf*cks."

Netflix

Watch the trailer above and keep reading for more TV premiere dates.

The CW
Nancy Drew (The CW) - May 31

The final investigation begins in May.

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels
Cruel Summer (Freeform) - June 5

The second season of Cruel Summer—featuring an entirely new cast and mystery from season one—premieres June 5.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) - June 7

New Housewife Jennifer Pedranti joins returning castmates Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador.

Netflix
Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 15

After a four-year hiatus, Netflix announced that season six of the chilling anthology will premiere June 15.

Ramona Rosales/Bravo
Project Runway (Bravo) - June 15

Season 20–which will feature 14 all-stars from past seasons—premieres June 15.

Jabari Jacobs via Getty Images
grown-ish (Freeform) - June 28

The sixth and final season of grown-ish premieres June 28.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (Bravo) - July 9

The RHONY alums rough it Simple Life style starting Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m.

Apple TV+
The Afterparty (Apple TV+) - July 12

The second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, which features the return of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, hits the streamer July 12.

Peter Taylor/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty - July 14

Ready for some pretty big news? The first three episodes of season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop July 14, followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18.

Ryan Green/ HBO
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) - June 18

Season three of the HBO comedy, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, debuts June 18.

CBS
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS) - July 28

Secret Celebrity Renovation provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - Aug. 2

The competition's 25th season kicks off with special 90-minute premiere Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m.

CBS
Superfan (CBS) - Aug. 9

The new musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most deserving supporter.

CBS
The Challenge USA (CBS) - Aug. 10

MTV's hit reality global franchise returns to CBS for its second season.

