Watch Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and More Star in Chilling Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer

There's no smoke and mirrors with this announcement.
Netflix released the trailer for season six of Black Mirror on May 31, giving fans a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and storylines featured throughout the five episodes.
One episode, for instance, is called "Joan Is Awful" and includes Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney and Salma Hayek. According to Netflix, the episode tells the story of a woman who is shocked to learn that a streaming service has released a TV drama adaption of her life in which she is portrayed by Salma.
But they aren't the only big names to appear this season. Another episode titled "Loch Henry"—which Netflix notes follows a couple who travel to a small town in Scotland to work on a nature documentary but switch gears after learning of a scandalous local story—features Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin.
What's more, Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Rory Culkin are in the episode "Beyond the Sea." Set in what Netflix calls "an alternative 1969," the plot is about two men on what appears to be a space mission who deal with the aftermath of an "unimaginable tragedy."
Still not enough star power for you? Well, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez and Zazie Beetz also act in the episode "Mazey Day," which Netflix says is about an actress who is hounded by the paparazzi while facing the consequences of a hit-and-run. Plus, Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu star in "Demon 79," which the media company notes takes place in 1979's Northern England and follows a timid sales assistant who commits horrific acts to avoid a disaster.
The sixth season of Black Mirror comes four years after the last one. Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer as it premieres June 15 and promises, new worlds, new nightmares, new rabbit holes and new "mindf*cks."
Watch the trailer above and keep reading for more TV premiere dates.