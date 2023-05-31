Watch Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and More Star in Chilling Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer

Watch : Why "Black Mirror" Season 6 Is On Hold

There's no smoke and mirrors with this announcement.

Netflix released the trailer for season six of Black Mirror on May 31, giving fans a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and storylines featured throughout the five episodes.

One episode, for instance, is called "Joan Is Awful" and includes Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney and Salma Hayek. According to Netflix, the episode tells the story of a woman who is shocked to learn that a streaming service has released a TV drama adaption of her life in which she is portrayed by Salma.

But they aren't the only big names to appear this season. Another episode titled "Loch Henry"—which Netflix notes follows a couple who travel to a small town in Scotland to work on a nature documentary but switch gears after learning of a scandalous local story—features Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin.