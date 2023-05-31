Why Chrishell Stause Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring After Marrying G-Flip

Watch : Selling Sunset Newlywed Chrishell Stause Talks Marriage & New Season

Chrishell Stause is missing a key piece of jewelry amid her recent marriage to G Flip.

Despite tying the knot with the musician, the Selling Sunset has been spotted without a wedding ring. But Chrishell has an explanation.

"I'm happily married, very happy," she said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories May 30. "But I'm not wearing my ring because I gained weight. And I am fine with that. Until I get it resized or, you know, we're thinking now everyone knows and I can do a real ring without giving anything away."

Chrishell continued, "Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I'm living my best life, and that's why."

The reality star had announced her marriage to G Flip on May 10, sharing an Instagram video featuring a snap of the two kissing at an altar. The couple had exchanged vows in Las Vegas after dating for more than a year.