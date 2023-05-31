Why Chrishell Stause Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring After Marrying G-Flip

Chrishell Stause is missing a key piece of jewelry amid her recent marriage to G Flip.
Despite tying the knot with the musician, the Selling Sunset has been spotted without a wedding ring. But Chrishell has an explanation.
"I'm happily married, very happy," she said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories May 30. "But I'm not wearing my ring because I gained weight. And I am fine with that. Until I get it resized or, you know, we're thinking now everyone knows and I can do a real ring without giving anything away."
Chrishell continued, "Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I'm living my best life, and that's why."
The reality star had announced her marriage to G Flip on May 10, sharing an Instagram video featuring a snap of the two kissing at an altar. The couple had exchanged vows in Las Vegas after dating for more than a year.
The pair recently reflected on their wedding ceremony, addressing speculation on whether they were now legally married.
"If you don't believe it, I don't care and that's the best part," Chrishell said during the May 27 episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon. "I don't need your approval."
And don't expect to see the couple's wedding play out on Selling Sunset.
"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," Chrishell said on E! News May 17. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."
The real estate agent also dished on their unconventional road to marriage. "We forgot to do the traditional engagement," she said. "We bypassed that whole spot, the paperwork, all the things that people get stressed about, all this stuff."
And for Chrishell, it's been a dream come true.
"Even though it's the most untraditional marriage in the way that things are supposed to go," she continued. "it has been the most important and meaningful thing in my life. So I think everybody has their own path of the way they do things. It was so imperfectly perfect."