Brie Larson's Lessons in Chemistry Release Date Revealed

Lights, camera, science! The Brie Larson-led Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry finally has a premiere date.

The first two episodes of the drama—based on Bonnie Garmus's 2022 New York Times Bestselling novel—will debut on the streaming platform on October 13.

Oscar winner Brie stars as Elizabeth Zott, a science-obsessed single mom in the early 1950s who, after losing her laboratory job as a chemist, she unexpectedly finds herself at the helm of a televised cooking show: Supper at Six. As she whips up a storm in the kitchen, Elizabeth sneakily sprinkles her cooking lessons with a dash of chemistry and a liberal dose of women's empowerment.

However, as she uses her fame to encourage female viewers to reclaim their individual power, serving up a side of science with her meatloaf, not everyone is thrilled with her innovative approach to televised cooking.

Brie will serve as executive producer and star in the series alongside Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, and Kevin Sussman.