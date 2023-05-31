Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She's Had Romantic Partners Sign NDAs

Watch : Raven-Symoné Reveals Fans Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name

Raven-Symoné's stance on NDAs is crystal clear.

The Disney Channel alum recently shared that she takes legal steps to ensure her romantic partners, both past and present, do not kiss and tell.

"When I started dating, I had to give people to sign NDAs [non-disclosure agreements]," the 37-year-old said on the May 23 date episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast last week, "and it took me a while to wrap my head around it, because it's just very impersonal. But someone in our position needs to do that."

When asked point would such paperwork be presented, the Cosby Show alum, who has been married to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for almost three years, said, "Before the naughty times come. I'm serious. Like, right, before naughty time comes."

The "Backflip" artist also spelled out the logistics involved in the additional paperwork, adding, "Now, they have consent forms, to where they're like...'Are you okay with this? Can I do this? You can do this to me. That's a part of it now."