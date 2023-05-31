Why Shay Mitchell Isn't Making Marriage Plans With Partner Matte Babel

Watch : Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

This isn't a pretty little lie: Shay Mitchell is happy with her life just as it is.

And that includes her relationship status. As the Pretty Little Liars star told Alex Cooper during the May 31 episode of Call Her Daddy, she isn't interested in marrying her longtime love Matte Babel anytime soon.

"I love the word partner," she said. "He's my partner in a lot of things."

While Shay and Matte—who works with Drake as the Chief Brand Officer of the rapper's production company DreamCrew—first met when she was 19, they didn't start a committed relationship until 2017. Since then, the couple has welcomed two daughters together, Atlas Noa, 2, and Rome, who was born in May 2022.

"He helps me with so much with my business," the 36-year-old added. "Obviously, we're partners in raising our girls together. He's my partner in life that we're living right now, and I like it."