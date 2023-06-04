Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Ends Her Blonde Era: See the Transformation!

Celebrities are officially in their transformation era.

Several stars made major changes to their hairstyles this week, including Kourtney Kardashian, whose time as a platinum blonde came to an end as she returned to her signature dark locks. But she wasn't the only Kardashians star to unveil a new look as her sister Kendall Jenner also showed off highlights that might just inspire you to go lighter for the summer. You know what they say: The sister that dye together, stay together. No one says that? Just us? Cool.

Plus, Reese Witherspoon soft-launched wispy post-breakup bangs, while Emma Stone also stepped out with a new fringe. And January Jones chopped inches off of her hair in favor of a dramatic pixie cut that her fans went mad for. Finally, Blake Lively was relatable AF when she had absolutely no chill over her husband Ryan Reynold's buff body transformation.