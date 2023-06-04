Celebrities are officially in their transformation era.
Several stars made major changes to their hairstyles this week, including Kourtney Kardashian, whose time as a platinum blonde came to an end as she returned to her signature dark locks. But she wasn't the only Kardashians star to unveil a new look as her sister Kendall Jenner also showed off highlights that might just inspire you to go lighter for the summer. You know what they say: The sister that dye together, stay together. No one says that? Just us? Cool.
Plus, Reese Witherspoon soft-launched wispy post-breakup bangs, while Emma Stone also stepped out with a new fringe. And January Jones chopped inches off of her hair in favor of a dramatic pixie cut that her fans went mad for. Finally, Blake Lively was relatable AF when she had absolutely no chill over her husband Ryan Reynold's buff body transformation.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...