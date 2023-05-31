Don’t Miss This Cupshe 3 for $59 Deal: Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, Dresses, Pants, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is right around the corner. If you want to refresh your wardrobe and save some money on swimsuits, dresses, cover-ups, and more seasonal essentials, there's a can't-miss deal you need to check out.
For a limited time Cupshe shoppers, can get three items for just $59. Unfortunately, this deal doesn't apply to every Cupshe style, but you can click here to see the 120 items that are a part of this special promotion. The prices are not as marked. Just add your favorites to your cart and the discount will automatically apply once you have three items. This deal gets even better because $59+ orders ship for free.
Cupshe has so many fashion-forward styles at affordable prices. If you need help narrowing down your shopping, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Cupshe 3 for $59 Deals
Cupshe Rib Colorblock Cutout Bralette & Mid-Rise Bikini Set
Be the fashionista at the pool with this colorblocked swimsuit that's incredibly chic.
Cupshe Recycled Cloud Dancer Plunge Crochet One Piece Swimsuit
Go for a daring look with this plunging neckline. The Cloud Dancer Plunge Crochet One Piece Swimsuit is made from recycled fabrics.
Cupshe Plunge Lace-Up Mini Cover-Up Dress
Throw this on as a cover-up, wear it with jean shorts, or it wear it as a tunic top when you're away from the beach.
Cupshe Art Strokes Blooming Ruched Drawstring One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning black and white print bathing suit has flattering ruching and adjustable ties at the sides.
Cupshe Heart-Ring Tall Tri & Hipster Bikini Set
It doesn't get any cuter than this heart-adorned set from Madison Prewett's Cupshe collab.
Cupshe Plunge Halter Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
Make a statement in the Flower Jacquard Plunge Halter One Piece Swimsuit, which is made from a gorgeous textured fabric.
Cupshe Wrap-Front Bralette & High Waist Bikini Set
You can never go wrong with black on black. This wrap front top and high-waisted bottom make a supremely flattering pair.
Cupshe Geo Print Fringe Cover-Up Dress
Embrace the fringe with this on-trend cover-up that doubles as a dress.
Cupshe I Do Tie Strap One Piece Swimsuit
It doesn't get more elegant than this flattering one-piece suit with ties at the shoulders.
Cupshe Tropical Leaf Print High Waist Pants
Sophistication meets relaxation with these wide-leg pants.
Cupshe Release Happiness Wrap Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Heads will turn when you wear this plunging one-piece swimsuit.
Cupshe Ruched Sash Belt High Waist Pants
Add sleek sophistication to your wardrobe with these ultra-flattering, tie-waist pants.
Cupshe Floral Print Triangle Top & Strappy High Waist Bikini Set
Sweet meets sexy with this floral bikini with strappy cut-out details.
Cupshe Floral Print Tie Strap Mini Dress
Everyone will be green with envy when they see you in this floral print dress.
Cupshe Belted V-Neck Lace Strap Romper
Keep it neutral in this sophisticated beige romper.
Cupshe Floral Print Twist-Front Mini Dress
Bring the cheer anywhere you go with this bright, bold dress. You need to check out the tie in the back too.
Cupshe Boho Rhapsody Tunneled Wrap Bralette & Hipster Bikini Set
Orange you obsessed with this swimsuit?
Cupshe Pom Pom Mini Cover-Up Dress
Channel your inner fashionista at the beach with a pom-adorned cover-up.
Cupshe Floral Print One-Shoulder Dress
This floral dress comes in several colors and it looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Cupshe Healing Space Strappy Lace-Up Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
Steal the show in this incredibly sexy one-piece, which comes in sizes ranging from 00X to 3X.
Cupshe Flounce V-Neck Cami Midi Dress
Feel pretty in pink whenever you rock this magenta dress.
