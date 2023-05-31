Don’t Miss This Cupshe 3 for $59 Deal: Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, Dresses, Pants, and More

Cupshe's most sought-after deal of the year is finally here with 120 styles on sale.

By Marenah Dobin May 31, 2023 3:27 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Ecomm: Cupshe Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is right around the corner. If you want to refresh your wardrobe and save some money on swimsuits, dresses, cover-ups, and more seasonal essentials, there's a can't-miss deal you need to check out.

For a limited time Cupshe shoppers, can get three items for just $59. Unfortunately, this deal doesn't apply to every Cupshe style, but you can click here to see the 120 items that are a part of this special promotion. The prices are not as marked. Just add your favorites to your cart and the discount will automatically apply once you have three items. This deal gets even better because $59+ orders ship for free.

Cupshe has so many fashion-forward styles at affordable prices. If you need help narrowing down your shopping, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.

read
Surprise! The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Just Added More Styles to Her Clothing Collaboration

Cupshe 3 for $59 Deals

Cupshe Rib Colorblock Cutout Bralette & Mid-Rise Bikini Set

Be the fashionista at the pool with this colorblocked swimsuit that's incredibly chic.

$27
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Recycled Cloud Dancer Plunge Crochet One Piece Swimsuit

Go for a daring look with this plunging neckline. The Cloud Dancer Plunge Crochet One Piece Swimsuit is made from recycled fabrics.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Plunge Lace-Up Mini Cover-Up Dress

Throw this on as a cover-up, wear it with jean shorts, or it wear it as a tunic top when you're away from the beach.

$23
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Art Strokes Blooming Ruched Drawstring One Piece Swimsuit

This stunning black and white print bathing suit has flattering ruching and adjustable ties at the sides.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Heart-Ring Tall Tri & Hipster Bikini Set

It doesn't get any cuter than this heart-adorned set from Madison Prewett's Cupshe collab.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Plunge Halter Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Make a statement in the Flower Jacquard Plunge Halter One Piece Swimsuit, which is made from a gorgeous textured fabric.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Wrap-Front Bralette & High Waist Bikini Set

You can never go wrong with black on black. This wrap front top and high-waisted bottom make a supremely flattering pair.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Geo Print Fringe Cover-Up Dress

Embrace the fringe with this on-trend cover-up that doubles as a dress. 

$23
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe I Do Tie Strap One Piece Swimsuit

It doesn't get more elegant than this flattering one-piece suit with ties at the shoulders.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Tropical Leaf Print High Waist Pants

Sophistication meets relaxation with these wide-leg pants.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Release Happiness Wrap Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

Heads will turn when you wear this plunging one-piece swimsuit.

$30
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Ruched Sash Belt High Waist Pants

Add sleek sophistication to your wardrobe with these ultra-flattering, tie-waist pants.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Floral Print Triangle Top & Strappy High Waist Bikini Set

Sweet meets sexy with this floral bikini with strappy cut-out details.

$27
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Floral Print Tie Strap Mini Dress

Everyone will be green with envy when they see you in this floral print dress.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Belted V-Neck Lace Strap Romper

Keep it neutral in this sophisticated beige romper.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Floral Print Twist-Front Mini Dress

Bring the cheer anywhere you go with this bright, bold dress. You need to check out the tie in the back too.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Boho Rhapsody Tunneled Wrap Bralette & Hipster Bikini Set

Orange you obsessed with this swimsuit?

$24
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Pom Pom Mini Cover-Up Dress

Channel your inner fashionista at the beach with a pom-adorned cover-up.

$26
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Floral Print One-Shoulder Dress

This floral dress comes in several colors and it looks much more expensive than it actually is.

$25
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Healing Space Strappy Lace-Up Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit

Steal the show in this incredibly sexy one-piece, which comes in sizes ranging from 00X to 3X.

$27
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Flounce V-Neck Cami Midi Dress

Feel pretty in pink whenever you rock this magenta dress.

$23
$20
Cupshe

Still shopping at Cupshe? You'll love these picks from Stassie Karanikolaou's swimsuit collaboration.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!