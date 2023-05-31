SZA Details Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift After Plastic Surgery Speculation

Not the best idea? Nah, SZA did it all for self-love.
Nearly six months after she hinted at undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her sophomore album SOS, the singer shared insight on her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift.
"I treat my butt like a purse," she told Elle in an article published May 31. "It's just there to enhance whatever else. And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself. I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time."
The choice came after a period of literal self-reflection.
"I didn't succumb to industry pressure," the 33-year-old continued. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more ass.'"
In the title track of SOS, released last December, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) sings, "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not."
Not to mention, on "Conceited," she seemed to address the speculation about her physical transformation with, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it."
And while she's so mature about her Brazilian butt lift, she doesn't want you speculating about her body. So, back in 2018, she slammed rumors that she got a rhinoplasty.
"I don't really care about my nose, it's not a big deal, but what I didn't realize is when I was heavier, my entire face changed," she told Teen Vogue at the time. "I was heavier for three years and then my nose adjusted to that. I spent most of my life being slim before then, being in sports. And then I kept growing and I think my nose adjusted to my new face."
Regardless, she's always been one to welcome change.
"The type of woman I want to be comes with a different outfit, a different home, a different dog, a different man, a different reality," she added. "And I like that, that I never know who I'm going to end up being."