Meet Noor Alfallah: Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Pregnant Girlfriend

Watch : The Offer Stars Detail True Tussle Behind Making The Godfather

Say hello to Al Pacino's girlfriend.

The 83-year-old acting legend (see: Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon and the entire Godfather oeuvre) and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently made headlines after a rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that she is eight months pregnant with Pacino's fourth child. (Pacino is also dad to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, an acting coach, as well as 22-year-old twins Anton Pacino and Olivia Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo.)

Before the news of their impending bundle of joy was made public, Pacino and Alfallah kept their romance largely private since they were first photographed together in April 2022. Alfallah only recently shared the first photo of the Oscar winner on her Instagram account after months of cheekily referencing reports tying her to Pacino. But he's not the first famous star she has been linked to.

So who is Alfallah? Here's everything we knew about Pacino's girlfriend: