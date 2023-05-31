Channing Tatum Shares Lesson He Learned About Boundaries While Raising Daughter Everly

Watch : Channing Tatum Was "AFRAID" of Being a Single Dad

While Channing Tatum is still navigating fatherhood, he does have some advice on how to step up to the parenting plate.

In fact, the 43-year-old recently reflected on his journey raising 10-year-old Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

While on Today With Hoda & Jenna May 30, Channing was asked whether he has a philosophy as a parent. He laughed, answering, "I have no idea. I'm just trying to get by, I think just like every other parent, you're just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you're going to on some level."

And—despite joking that he expected himself to be the kind of father who got his kid into more trouble than kept her out of—he's learned a lot about maintaining boundaries and setting rules for children.

"Even though they don't want boundaries, they do want boundaries," he explained. "Her anxiety goes down, her stress level goes down when she just understands the rules."