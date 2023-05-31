Queer Eye's Tan France Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Rob France

Things keep getting better for Tan France and his family.
The Queer Eye fashion expert and his husband Rob France have welcomed their second child.
"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend," Tan wrote on Instagram May 30 alongside photos of the couple; their son Ismail France, 22 months, and their newborn. "He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give."
Of course, his fellow stars on the Netflix series were thrilled about the news.
"So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!!" Karamo Brown commented. "What a blessed family!" Added Jonathan Van Ness, "Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family." Chimed in Bobby Berk, "My babies havin babies."
Isaac's arrival comes a little more than a month after Tan shared he and Rob were growing their family.
"We are over the moon," the Next in Fashion star said on the April 13 episode of Bobbie's Milk Drunk podcast. "We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple. And so yeah, we are due not so long from now."
In fact, he made the announcement on the same date he'd told fans they were expecting Ismail two years prior.
"We've known for slightly longer this time, and I just thought wouldn't it be cute to announce it on the same date," Tan added. "Look, we only ever plan on having two. We used to say we wanted more. We might end up wanting more. Who knows how this is gonna go? And hopefully I'll always, if possible, I will always announce on April 13….And I love that little tradition."
And the parents—who welcomed Ismail in 2021—couldn't wait to meet their newest family member.
"Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today—we couldn't be prouder to share that he's going to be a big brother!" Tan wrote on Instagram upon announcing they were expecting baby no. 2. "Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate."