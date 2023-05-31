Queer Eye's Tan France Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Rob France

Watch : Tan France Talks Co-Hosting With Gigi Hadid on Netflix Show

Things keep getting better for Tan France and his family.

The Queer Eye fashion expert and his husband Rob France have welcomed their second child.

"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend," Tan wrote on Instagram May 30 alongside photos of the couple; their son Ismail France, 22 months, and their newborn. "He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give."

Of course, his fellow stars on the Netflix series were thrilled about the news.

"So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!!" Karamo Brown commented. "What a blessed family!" Added Jonathan Van Ness, "Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family." Chimed in Bobby Berk, "My babies havin babies."

Isaac's arrival comes a little more than a month after Tan shared he and Rob were growing their family.

"We are over the moon," the Next in Fashion star said on the April 13 episode of Bobbie's Milk Drunk podcast. "We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple. And so yeah, we are due not so long from now."